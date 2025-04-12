The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, and strong tremors were also experienced in several areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 on the Richter scale shook parts of Pakistan on Saturday afternoon. According to India’s National Center for Seismology, the quake was recorded at 1 pm (IST). Notably, no damage or injuries have been reported so far. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 60 kilometers northwest of Rawalpindi, at a depth of 12 kilometers.

The tremors were felt in several parts of Pakistan, including the capital city Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Chakwal, Mardan, Mianwali, Kalabagh, Karak, and Chiniot, as per local media reports.

The tremors were strong enough to be felt across the border in India as well. IANS reported that areas in Jammu and Kashmir experienced the quake, including Shopian in the Kashmir Valley.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale hit Pakistan at 1:00 PM (IST): National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/J4X2P28f9I — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2025

The incident has raised concerns as it comes days after a deadly 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28. That disaster caused major destruction in the region. The Myanmar quake was also strongly felt in neighbouring Thailand.