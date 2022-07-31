Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Breaking: Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Nepal, tremors felt in Bihar, West Bengal

The earthquake occurred on Sunday morning with the epicenter around 147 km away from Nepal's capital Kathmandu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 09:13 AM IST

Breaking: Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Nepal, tremors felt in Bihar, West Bengal
File Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hit Nepal on Sunday morning with tremors felt by people as far as Bihar in India. The earthquake occurred at 07:58 am (IST) on July 31 at around 147 km East Southeast of Kathmandu at a depth of 10 km, as per India’s National Center for Seismology.

 

As per data from the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake hit at a latitude of 27.14 and longitude of 86.67. 

Apart from a number of cities in Bihar including Muzaffarpur, the tremors were also felt in some other parts of India including in Sikkim and West Bengal towns Kalimpong, Darjeeling and Silliguri.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

READ | ED reaches Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's home after he misses two summons

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 407 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for July 31
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.