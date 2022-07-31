Breaking: Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Nepal, tremors felt in Bihar, West Bengal

File Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hit Nepal on Sunday morning with tremors felt by people as far as Bihar in India. The earthquake occurred at 07:58 am (IST) on July 31 at around 147 km East Southeast of Kathmandu at a depth of 10 km, as per India’s National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.5, Occurred on 31-07-2022, 07:58:10 IST, Lat: 27.14 & Long: 86.67, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 147km ESE of Kathmandu, Nepal for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/k9yXnmGZXP@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/erOrYn8Oog — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 31, 2022

As per data from the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake hit at a latitude of 27.14 and longitude of 86.67.

Apart from a number of cities in Bihar including Muzaffarpur, the tremors were also felt in some other parts of India including in Sikkim and West Bengal towns Kalimpong, Darjeeling and Silliguri.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

