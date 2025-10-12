Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump issues order to pay US troops despite government shutdown: 'If nothing is done...'

Trump's India envoy Sergio Gor meets NSA Ajit Doval: 'Remain committed to...'

Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Pakistan, second in a week

Caught on CCTV: Gold plated 'Kalash' worth Rs 4000000 stolen from Jain Temple in Delhi, second theft in one month; Watch video

'3 balls mein out kardunga': Pakistan's 152.6 kmph star issues open challenge to Abhishek Sharma, ignores his Asia Cup heroics

Bihar elections 2025: Prashant Kishor to contest from Tejashwi Yadav's Raghopur constituency? JSP chief issues stern warning, 'Same fate as Rahul Gandhi in Amethi...'

Historic upset! Namibia pull off incredible win against cricket giants South Africa in their first-ever T20I clash

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan EXPOSES Tanya Mittal's game at Weekend Ka Vaar, host says 'aap phele din se game...'

Mississippi: 4 killed, several injured after mass shooting in US state; manhunt underway

'Want to play but...': Ravindra Jadeja drops truth bomb on ODI future after Australia tour snub; names Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump issues order to pay US troops despite government shutdown: 'If nothing is done...'

Trump issues order to pay US troops despite govt shutdown: 'If nothing...'

Trump's India envoy Sergio Gor meets NSA Ajit Doval: 'Remain committed to...'

Trump's India envoy Gor meets NSA Doval: 'Remain committed to...'

Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Pakistan, second in a week

Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Pakistan, second in a week

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeWorld

WORLD

Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Pakistan, second in a week

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 5.0, On: 11/10/2025 20:23:57 IST, Lat: 31.19 N, Long: 71.04 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan." Last week, on October 5, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 had struck the neighbouring country. Read on for more details on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 12:59 AM IST

Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Pakistan, second in a week
Last week, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 had struck Pakistan.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 struck Pakistan on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km, making it susceptible to aftershocks. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 5.0, On: 11/10/2025 20:23:57 IST, Lat: 31.19 N, Long: 71.04 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan." Last week, on October 5, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 had struck the neighbouring country.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and higher number of casualties. Pakistan is among the more seismically-active countries, crossed by several major faults. This collision zone makes the country highly vulnerable to strong earthquakes. Provinces such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate, while Sindh and Punjab are located on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, contributing to frequent earthquake activity.

Balochistan is located near the active boundary between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates. Other vulnerable regions, such as Punjab, which lies on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, are susceptible to seismic activity. Sindh, though less prone, is still at risk due to its location. One of the most significant earthquakes in Pakistan's history was the 1945 Balochistan earthquake (8.1 magnitude).

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why Maria Corina Machado won Nobel Peace Prize? Know criteria
Why Maria Corina Machado won Nobel Peace Prize? Know criteria
Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Parineeti Chopra's Karwa Chauth: How Chopra sisters keep their celebrations all simple, yet elegant
Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Parineeti Chopra's Karwa Chauth: How Chopra sisters keep t
Suniel Shetty moves HC against misuse of his photos on social media
Suniel Shetty moves HC against misuse of his photos on social media
Amitabh Bachchan turns 83: Big B gifts himself three expensive plots in Alibagh, buys 9,557 square feet of land worth...
Amitabh Bachchan turns 83: Big B gifts himself three expensive plots in Alibagh
The Geography of Courage: Why Machado won and Trump didn't
The Geography of Courage: Why Machado won and Trump didn't
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE