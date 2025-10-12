Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Pakistan, second in a week

Donald Trump issues order to pay US troops despite government shutdown: 'If nothing is done...'
WORLD
An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 struck Pakistan on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km, making it susceptible to aftershocks. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 5.0, On: 11/10/2025 20:23:57 IST, Lat: 31.19 N, Long: 71.04 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan." Last week, on October 5, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 had struck the neighbouring country.
Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and higher number of casualties. Pakistan is among the more seismically-active countries, crossed by several major faults. This collision zone makes the country highly vulnerable to strong earthquakes. Provinces such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate, while Sindh and Punjab are located on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, contributing to frequent earthquake activity.
Balochistan is located near the active boundary between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates. Other vulnerable regions, such as Punjab, which lies on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, are susceptible to seismic activity. Sindh, though less prone, is still at risk due to its location. One of the most significant earthquakes in Pakistan's history was the 1945 Balochistan earthquake (8.1 magnitude).
(With inputs from news agency ANI)