An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan on Saturday (May 10) slightly after 10:30 am, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS) -- India's top agency for monitoring earthquakes. It has been reported that tremors were felt in several major cities of neighbouring Pakistan, including Peshawar, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi.



The quake was reported at a depth of 192 kilometers, the NCS said in a statement posted on X.

This came just hours after an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolted Pakistan around 1:40 am. That was a shallow quake, reported at a depth of 10 kilometers