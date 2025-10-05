Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Pakistan, second in week

Trump admin issues BIG statement on Gaza: 'War not over yet, priority is...'
WORLD
Pakistan was struck by a 4.6 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 10 km on Sunday, i.e., October 5, the National Center for Seismology said in a post on 'X'. At the time of filing this report, there was no information on any casualties or damage.
"EQ of M: 4.6, On: 05/10/2025 18:59:30 IST, Lat: 30.33 N, Long: 66.43 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan", it wrote on 'X'.
Earlier on Saturday, i.e., October 4, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Pakistan at at 01:59 IST (Indian Standard Time), as per the National Center for Seismology. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the earth's crust.