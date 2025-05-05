An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan at 16:00:05 (IST) today. The NCS in a post on X social media, marked the position of the tremors from where they originated, which was near the Chitral District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, closer to Afghanistan border.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan at 16:00:05 (IST) today, said National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Monday. The NCS in a post on X social media, marked the position of the tremors from where they originated, which was near the Chitral District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, closer to the border it shares with Afghanistan. The earthquake marks the third in the series of recent tremors that hit India’s neighbour.

No reports of any casualties or major damages have been reported as of now.

3 earthquakes in a month

This is the second earthquake in the region, as, before the tremors shook Pakistan, Afghanistan reported a magnitude of 4.2 on Richter scale earlier in the day at 12:35 pm. Prior to this, another recent earthquake to hit Pakistan was on April 30, at 9:58 pm, its epicentre being at latitude 31.08°N and longitude 68.84°E, while it had a depth of 50 kilometres.

Last month, on April 12 another earthquake shook the South Asian country with stronger tremors of 5.8 magnitude measuring on the Richter Scale. However, its depth was shallow, being only 10 kilometres. This quake, according to the National Center for Seismology made the region more vulnerable to more aftershocks. Geographically, Pakistan is situated in a zone that considered among the world's most seismically active regions along with having major fault lines. Due to this geological setup, Pakistan becomes highly susceptible to more and more earthquakes.

Pakistan is located at the boundary of two major tectonic plates: the Eurasian and Indian plates. The country's provinces are divided between these plates, with some areas on the Eurasian Plate and others on the Indian Plate. For example, Balochistan, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan are situated on the southern edge of the Eurasian Plate which is above the Iranian Plateau. Provinces like Sindh, Punjab, and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are situared on the northwestern edge of the Indian Plate.

This unique geology makes the region highly susceptible to intense earthquakes due to the ongoing collision between the plates.