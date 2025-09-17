Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Nepal, here's what we know so far

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit Nepal on Wednesday, i.e., September 17, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said in a post on 'X'.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 10:52 PM IST

Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Nepal, here's what we know so far
Image credit: X/@UN_Nepal
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit Nepal on Wednesday, i.e., September 17, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said in a post on 'X'. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km. "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 17/09/2025 20:10:34 IST, Lat: 28.27 N, Long: 82.72 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal." 

 

 

Shallow earthquakes can be more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface, causing stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy as they travel to the surface.

Nepal is earthquake-prone due to its location on a convergent boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide. This collision generates immense pressure and stress, which is released as earthquakes. Nepal is also situated in a subduction zone where the Indian Plate is sliding beneath the Eurasian Plate, further increasing stress and strain.

The Himalayan nation has a long history of earthquakes, including a devastating earthquake in 2015.

With inputs from ANI

