BIG news for Mukesh Ambani on Diwali as Reliance adds Rs 67459 crore in one day, market cap reaches...

Bihar Election 2025: Hemant Soren's JMM drops out of race days after declaring solo contest

Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2025: Shubh muhurat time, Amavasya Tithi, puja vidhi, rituals

Karan Johar turns philanthropist, joins forces with designer Maheka Mirpuri for underprivileged cancer patients, raises Rs...

FIR against Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal after employee dies by suicide, leaves 28-page note

Bad news for Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal as Eternal faces Rs 128 crore GST demand from...; shares fall to...

Viral video: Poonam Pandey 'brand ambassador of fire', actress reacts to Pandey Fuljhadi, Poonam Pataka, firecrackers named on her: 'Who decided to..'

Stock Market on Diwali: Sensex jumps 411 points to settle at 84363; Nifty climbs 133 pts to...

Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 strikes Pakistan, third in three days

In a post on X, the agency said, "EQ of M: 4.7, On: 20/10/2025 11:12:08 IST, Lat: 30.51 N, Long: 70.41 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan." Earthquakes of moderate 4.0 intensity had hit Pakistan on Saturday and Sunday also. Read on for more details on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 20, 2025, 08:42 PM IST

Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 strikes Pakistan, third in three days
The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km.
An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude struck Pakistan on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km, making the area susceptible to aftershocks. In a post on X, the agency said, "EQ of M: 4.7, On: 20/10/2025 11:12:08 IST, Lat: 30.51 N, Long: 70.41 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan." Earthquakes of moderate 4.0 intensity had hit Pakistan on Saturday and Sunday also.

Shallow earthquakes can, at times, be more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties. Pakistan is among the seismically active countries in the world, crossed by several major faults. This collision zone makes the country highly vulnerable to violent earthquakes.

Provinces such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate, while Sindh and Punjab are located on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, contributing to frequent earthquakes. Balochistan is located near the active boundary between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates. Punjab, which lies on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, is also susceptible to seismic activity. Sindh, though less prone, is still at risk due to its location. Balochistan was hit by a major earthquake of 8.1 magnitude back in 1945.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

