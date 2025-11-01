Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolts Pakistan

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Pakistan on Saturday, i.e., October 31, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 160km.

Earlier on October 24, another earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck the region at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.7, On: 24/10/2025 10:14:26 IST, Lat: 36.64 N, Long: 72.77 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures, as well as greater casualties.Afghanistan, Pakistan, and northern India lie in one of the most seismically active zones in the world, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet.

The region frequently experiences moderate to strong earthquakes, often felt across borders due to the proximity of fault lines.Pakistan is among the seismically active countries in the world, crossed by several major faults.This collision zone makes the country highly vulnerable to violent earthquakes. Provinces such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate, while Sindh and Punjab are located on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, contributing to frequent earthquake activity.Balochistan is located near the active boundary between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Other vulnerable regions, such as Punjab, which lies on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, are susceptible to seismic activity. Sindh, though less prone, is still at risk due to its location.

With inputs from ANI