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Earthquake of 7 magnitude jolts Tibet, 18 killed! Watch video

18 killed, 46 injured and 339 houses collapsed after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit Nagqu, Tibet on Thursday night.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 23, 2026, 09:05 AM IST

Earthquake of 7 magnitude jolts Tibet, 18 killed! Watch video
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At least 18 people were killed and 46 injured after a magnitude-7.0 earthquake struck Tibet at 10:33 pm on Thursday. The epicentre was near Nagqu at a depth of 10 km, causing significant damage in the mountainous region. The US Geological Survey reported the quake occurred about 190 km east-northeast of Nagqu and 390 km northeast of Lhasa, with aftershocks following within 40 minutes.

Heavy damage and rescue operation underway

China Central Television (CCTV) reports that 11 injured individuals are in serious condition following an incident that damaged at least 339 houses. Authorities have mobilised over 300 police officers and rescue teams for relief and search efforts, and are currently assessing the full extent of the damage.

Videos depicted chaos during a recent earthquake, with workers fleeing restaurants and items tumbling from supermarket shelves. Subsequently, a 5.2 magnitude quake occurred in China at 8:29 pm IST, approximately 505 km north-northwest of Pangin in Arunachal Pradesh, at a depth of 15 km, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology.

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Second major disaster in Tibet this year

In recent months, Tibet has seen two significant disasters. An earthquake in the rural Tingri county of Tibet in January 2025 claimed the lives of at least 126 individuals. The disastrous flash floods that killed over 1,400 people in the Nepal-Tibet border region in August occurred only a few weeks before the earthquake.

Homes and structures in northern and central Nepal were destroyed by the floods, which started close to the border between Nepal and Tibet. The number of casualties may be adjusted as additional information becomes available, according to officials, who stated that rescue operations are still ongoing.

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