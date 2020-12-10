Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude rocks Taiwan

An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck Taiwan on Thursday.

The epicentre of the quake was located near the city of Yilan.

The epicenter of the temblor was 27.2 kilometers east of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 76.8 km, according to CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location, Taiwan News reported.

No casualties have been reported so far.

