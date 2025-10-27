FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Trump admin deports 54 Indians who had allegedly entered US via 'donkey' route

Earthquake of 4.9 magnitude strikes China: NCS

PM Modi hails ties with ASEAN countries: 'Main pillar of India's...'

'Should learn from this': MP minister's shocking comments on Australian women cricketers' molestation

Delhi Traffic advisory for Chhath Puja 2025: Heavy congestion near major ponds expected, check key routes to avoid, diversions, metro instructions here

Ghaziabad Traffic Advisory for Chhath Puja 2025: Check restrictions, routes to avoid here

Who is Sunil Sardhania? Another fugitive gangster held at Delhi airport while returning to India from Costa Rica, faces charges for attack on singer Fazilpuria, property dealer's murder

Ajinkya Rahane sends strong message to selectors with 159 in Ranji Trophy, says India needed him in BGT

Man lends Rs 15,000 to female friend, her unexpected reply after 9 months goes viral

'With this kind of form...': Sunil Gavaskar makes BOLD claim on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's 2027 World Cup future

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Trump admin deports 54 Indians who had allegedly entered US via 'donkey' route

Trump admin deports 54 more Indians amid immigration crackdown

Earthquake of 4.9 magnitude strikes China: NCS

Earthquake of 4.9 magnitude strikes China

PM Modi hails ties with ASEAN countries: 'Main pillar of India's...'

PM Modi hails ties with ASEAN countries: 'Main pillar of India's...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeWorld

WORLD

Earthquake of 4.9 magnitude strikes China: NCS

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck China on Sunday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The NCS made the statement in a post on X.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 01:50 AM IST

Earthquake of 4.9 magnitude strikes China: NCS
An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck China on Sunday.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck China on Sunday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. As per the NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 130km. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.9, On: 26/10/2025 20:32:59 IST, Lat: 29.15 N, Long: 100.00 E, Depth: 130 Km, Location: China." Earlier on September 8, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Xinjiang at a depth of 50km. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 08/09/2025 05:13:32 IST, Lat: 37.95 N, Long: 75.32 E, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Xinjiang."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties. China is located between the two largest seismic belts, ie the circum-Pacific seismic belt and the circum-Indian seismic belt. Squeezed by the Pacific plate, the Indian plate and the Philippine plate, the seismic fracture zones are well developed in this area. Ever since we entered the 20th century, more than 800 earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater have happened in China. Earthquakes have happened in almost all the provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions except in Guizhou, Zhejiang and Hong Kong.

Ever since 1900, over 5,50,000 people died in earthquakes in China, which takes up 53% of the total casualties in earthquakes around the world. Ever since 1949, more than 100 destructive earthquakes have happened in the provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions of China, among which 14 of them are provinces in East China, as per the Science Museums of China. These earthquakes caused the death of more than 2,70,000 people, which took up 54% of the total death toll caused by natural disasters in China. The earthquake-stricken districts cover an area of 300,000 square kilometres, and more than 7 million rooms were destroyed by earthquakes. The earthquakes and other natural calamities are becoming the main threats to China in peaceful times.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Maharashtra doctor suicide case: After Landlord’s techie son, Sub-inspector accused of raping doctor arrested
Maharashtra doctor suicide case: Sub-inspector accused of raping doctor arrested
Shaadi.com wins the internet with Its quirky ‘kadhai campaign’ in Lucknow: ‘brilliant idea!’
Shaadi.com wins the internet with Its quirky ‘kadhai campaign’ in Lucknow: ‘bril
Latest OTT releases (22 Oct-31 Oct), from Lokah Chapter 1 to Param Sundari: 5 new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Latest OTT releases (22 Oct-31 Oct), from Lokah Chapter 1 to Param Sundari
Chiranjeevi SECURES big win, Hyderabad court grants ad-interim injunction to protect his..
Chiranjeevi SECURES big win, Hyderabad court grants injunction to protect his..
Ajinkya Rahane sends strong message to selectors with 159 in Ranji Trophy, says India needed him in BGT
Ajinkya Rahane sends strong message to selectors with 159 in Ranji Trophy, says
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE