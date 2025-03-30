A video from a Bangkok high-rise showed a rooftop swimming pool as the earthquake made water to move violently.

A strong earthquake struck Myanmar and Thailand on Friday, causing severe building damage. In Myanmar, at least 1,000 deaths were reported, with widespread destruction visible in photos and videos. In Thailand, at least eight people died in Bangkok after a high-rise building collapsed.

The tremors caused panic as buildings swayed and water spilled. Videos showed cars shaking and people fleeing into the streets.

The footage showed people by the poolside and floating in the water. As the earthquake hit, the water rippled, forming waves that spilled over the pool's edges.

The man waved at the couple to vacate the pool. The couple abandoned their floaties and swam to the edge. The woman got out first, followed by the man. Moments later, waves drenched the area, flooding the chairs and sending water off the roof.

Similar scenes were seen across Thailand and Myanmar, with pools turning into waterfalls. The quake's force sent water down skyscrapers, drenching roads and catching people off guard. Some were swept off their feet by waves.

The earthquake, the strongest in Myanmar in over a century, hit at 12:50 pm local time. The 7.7-magnitude quake's epicenter was in central Myanmar, with tremors felt in Thailand, China, India, Vietnam, and Bangladesh. A 6.4-magnitude aftershock followed.

At least 1,644 people are dead, and over 3,400 injured, with numbers expected to rise. Buildings collapsed, roads split, and thousands are trapped. Emergency teams struggle to reach affected areas due to severed communication and damaged infrastructure.

Thailand also felt the impact of the disaster, with Bangkok being severely affected. The city reported at least 10 fatalities, while dozens more were injured and many remain unaccounted for.