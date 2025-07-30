Earthquake in Russia: Viral video captures terrifying moment when 8.7 magnitude earthquake struck Kamchatka

The US National Weather Service (NWS) Tsunami Alerts issued a series of advisories and watches, including a Tsunami Advisory for Alaska's Aleutian Islands from Attu to Samalga Pass in the US, with a potential tsunami threat for Russia and Japan, warning of possible waves up to 1 meter in Japan and o

A powerful 8.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday, triggering a tsunami with waves reaching up to 4 meters. According to a post on X by NCS, the earthquake occurred at a latitude of 52.56°N and a longitude of 160.10°E, with a depth of 55 kilometres. The earthquake led to building damage and forced evacuations in the affected areas.

A shocking video from Russia has gone viral, showing the horrifying scene inside buildings, with other locations reporting damage. In one of the surveillance videos from inside what looks to be a mobile shop shows the furniture can be seen shaking as the building trembles.

Another video captures the moment the Russian seismic center detected the strong earthquake and raised the alarm.

The US National Weather Service (NWS) Tsunami Alerts issued a series of advisories and watches, including a Tsunami Advisory for Alaska's Aleutian Islands from Attu to Samalga Pass in the US, with a potential tsunami threat for Russia and Japan, warning of possible waves up to 1 meter in Japan and over 3 meters in Russia. A Tsunami Watch was also issued for Hawaii, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the quake occurred 136 kilometres east-southeast of Russia's Petropavlovsk.

Meanwhile, the Japan Meteorological Agency stated that a tsunami of 1 metre may reach Japan following the tremors, Kyodo News reported.

According to the USGS, the quake occurred as a result of shallow reverse faulting, as the Pacific plate moves west-northwest with respect to the North American plate at about 77 mm per year, while the North American plate extends westward beyond the North American continent.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

The earthquake's location and sense of motion are consistent with faulting on the subduction zone plate interface of the Kuril-Kamchatka Arc, the USGS stated. The Kuril-Kamchatka arc has frequent moderate-to-large earthquakes.

