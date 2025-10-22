FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Earthquake in Afghanistan, Kashmir: 5 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan, causes tremors in Kashmir Valley

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported a 5.0-magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan, occurring at a depth of 220 kilometers at 23:44:48 Indian Standard Time (IST) on October 21, 2025. The earthquake's epicenter was located at Lat: 36.49 N, Long: 71.18 E.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 12:37 AM IST

Earthquake in Afghanistan, Kashmir: 5 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan, causes tremors in Kashmir Valley
    An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Afghanistan late on Tuesday night, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS), causing tremors in the Kashmir valley. 

    In a post on X, the NCS stated that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 220 kilometres at 23:44:48 Indian Standard Time (IST). "EQ of M: 5.0, On: 21/10/2025 23:44:48 IST, Lat: 36.49 N, Long: 71.18 E, Depth: 220 Km, Location: Afghanistan," read the post. The earthquake's epicentre was located at Lat: 36.49 N, Long: 71.18 E. 

    - 279km NE of Kabul, Afghanistan
    - 312km SE of Dushanbe, Tajikistan
    - 355km NNW of Islamabad, Pakistan
    - 397km NW of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, India
    - 423km NW of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India

    According to reports, there have been no losses of property or casualties in Kashmir. 

     

    Earlier in the early hours of Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Afghanistan, with a depth of 110 km, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology. The quake's epicentre was located at Lat: 36.35 N, Long: 70.86 E. This incident follows a series of earthquakes, including a 5.5-magnitude quake in northern Afghanistan on October 17, which is the fifth quake in less than a month. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

    Afghanistan, Pakistan, and northern India are situated in a highly seismically active zone, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet, making the region prone to moderate to strong earthquakes that can be felt across borders. 

    This collision zone makes the country highly vulnerable to violent earthquakes. Provinces such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate. At the same time, Sindh and Punjab are located on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, contributing to frequent earthquake activity.

    Balochistan is located near the active boundary between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

    Other vulnerable regions, such as Punjab, which lies on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, are susceptible to seismic activity. Sindh, although less prone, remains at risk due to its location.

    (With inputs from ANI)

     

