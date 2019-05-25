Headlines

Earthquake causes Tokyo buildings to shake ahead of Trump visit

No tsunami warning was issued, however.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 25, 2019, 01:48 PM IST

A medium-strength earthquake hit eastern Japan on Saturday, NHK national television said, causing buildings to shake in Tokyo hours before the arrival of US President Donald Trump.

The epicentre of the earthquake was southern Chiba, about 60 km (35 miles) southeast of the capital, the prefecture where Trump is due to play golf on Sunday with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

No tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage from the quake which the U.S. Geological Survey measured as magnitude 5.

Trump and his wife, Melania, are due to arrive in Tokyo later in the day.

