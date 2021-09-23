Earth to get 2.7 degrees hotter, global warming headed to ‘catastrophic’ levels: UN

A report by the UN shows that global warming on Earth is reaching catastrophic levels with a significant rise in temperature.

A global emissions targets report by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change states that the temperature of the Earth is about to rise by 2.7 degrees Celsius, which is above the pre-industrial level. This suggests that global warming is acting on the planet rapidly.

Another report released in August showed the global temperature warming to nearly 1.2 degrees. Countries need to implement a slash of emissions by at least 45 percent by the year 2030 to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, as suggested by scientists.

Reports further stated that there will be at least a 16 percent increase in the emissions by 2030, as compared to the year 2010, as per the commitments of the countries. Thus, the UN reports state that the current levels of global warming on Earth are a cause for concern.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, while talking about the reports, said that global warming on Earth has reached ‘catastrophic levels’. He further added, “This is breaking the promise made six years ago to pursue the 1.5-degree Celsius goal of the Paris Agreement. Failure to meet this goal will be measured in the massive loss of lives and livelihood.”

The @UNFCCC report shows we are breaking the #ParisAgreement promise to keep global heating to 1.5°C.



We can still achieve that target, but are almost out of time. We need real ambition & cooperation to win the race against the climate crisis. https://t.co/dxPD60jQh8 pic.twitter.com/Z1EWVA1aga — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 18, 2021

He also stated that humanity should win the race against a climate crisis, and all the countries should come together under real ambition for this purpose. He said, “It is clear that everyone must assume their responsibilities.”

He also posted a statement on Twitter, which reads, “The @UNFCCC report shows we are breaking the #ParisAgreement promise to keep global heating to 1.5°C. We can still achieve that target but are almost out of time. We need real ambition & cooperation to win the race against the climate crisis.”

Over the past few weeks, many countries across the world are dealing with extreme weather conditions and catastrophes such as droughts, floods, and hurricanes. While the Western US has been surrounded by wildfires, many countries in the Southern US are battling floods.