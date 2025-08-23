Add DNA as a Preferred Source
EAM S Jaishankar tears into Donald Trump's foreign policy, says, 'Never had a president who...'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called US President Donald Trump's handling of foreign policy unprecedented, days after the latter announced a 50 percent tariff on Indian goods, Let's delve into details.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 03:53 PM IST

EAM S Jaishankar tears into Donald Trump's foreign policy, says, 'Never had a president who...'
EAM S Jaishankar (Image credit: PTI)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called US President Donald Trump's handling of foreign policy unprecedented, saying the world has never "had a US President who's conducted foreign policy as publicly as the current one". 

"That in itself is a departure that's not limited to India... President Trump's way of dealing with the world, even dealing with his own country, is a very major departure from the traditional orthodox manner of doing so..." he said. Moreover, Jaishankar emphasised that there was no US mediation in the India-Pakistan ceasefire back in May. 

"On the issue of mediating (India-Pak conflict), since the 1970s, for more than 50 years now, there's a national consensus in this country that we do not accept mediation in our relations with Pakistan," he said.

Speaking about the issue of the US levying a 50 percent tariff on Indian goods, the foreign minister pointed out that the interest of farmers remains the priority for the government. "When it comes to trade, the interests of farmers, when it comes to our strategic autonomy, when it comes to opposition to mediation, this government is very clear. Our positions are there. If anybody disagrees with us, please tell the people of India that you are not prepared to defend the interests of farmers. Please tell the people of India you don't value strategic autonomy". 

On India-US ties, Jaishankar said talks were ongoing despite tensions. "We are two big countries, as I say, the lines are not cut, people are talking to each other, and we will see where it goes," he added. When asked about Washington's new ambassador to India, Jaishankar avoided comment, saying, "Look, I am the Foreign Minister, I don't comment on ambassadorial appointments of other countries."

Earlier this week, Jaishankar visited Russia, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin, Deputy First PM Denis Manturov, and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He also co-chaired the 26th session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC).

ALSO READ | S Jaishankar's BIG statement on India-Russia ties, says, 'After the second world war...'

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit included discussions on terrorism, the conflict in Ukraine, and regional developments in West Asia and Afghanistan. Jaishankar also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings to President Putin and discussed key bilateral and global issues.

With inputs from ANI

