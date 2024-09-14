EAM S Jaishankar takes veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, says 'Life is not Khata-Khat but...'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took a veiled dig at Congress leader and LoP Rahul Gandhi over his 'Khata-khat' remark.

During his address to the Indian diaspora in Geneva, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took a veiled dig at Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi over his 'Khata-khat' remark ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2024.

EAM Jaishankar said that life is not 'Khata-khat' but it requires hard work.

"Until we develop the human resources, it requires hard work, until you build the infrastructure, until you have those policies. So life is not 'khata-khat'. Life is hard work. Life is diligence. Anybody who's held a job and laboured at it, knows it. So that's my message to you, that we have to work hard at it," ANI has quoted the minister as saying druing the address.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2024, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had remarked that if the party came to power, it would transfer Rs 1 lakh 'Khata-khat' (quickly and easily) into the accounts of women belonging to poor households.

Meanwhile, emphasising the need of development of manufacturing, he added, "And there are...people who say that we are incapable of it, we should not even attempt it. So, now ask yourself, can you actually be a major power in the world without manufacturing? Because a major power needs technology. Nobody can develop technology without developing manufacturing".

S Jaishankar concluded his two-day visit to Switzerland, during which he interacted with several top dignitaries and shared India's approach to multilateralism and human rights. He also discussed ways to promote traditional medicine systems globally.

According to an official statement by the ministry of external affairs, he hared India's approach to multilateralism, our perspectives on the evolution of human rights, current global human rights situation, and ways to address various challenges to the human rights ecosystem. He also discussed ways to deepen cooperation in public health and promote traditional medicine systems globally.