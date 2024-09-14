Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

EAM S Jaishankar takes veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, says 'Life is not Khata-Khat but...'

Pope Francis slams Donald Trump, Kamala Harris as 'against life', advises Americans to vote for...

Meet man, who lost father at 5, grew up in orphanage, didn't crack UPSC exam but became IAS officer, is posted at..

Will bail conditions affect Arvind Kejriwal's work as Delhi CM? Know here

Water leakage in main dome of Taj Mahal due to rain, ASI claims...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

EAM S Jaishankar takes veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, says 'Life is not Khata-Khat but...'

EAM S Jaishankar takes veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, says 'Life is not Khata-Khat but...'

Meet man, who lost father at 5, grew up in orphanage, didn't crack UPSC exam but became IAS officer, is posted at..

Meet man, who lost father at 5, grew up in orphanage, didn't crack UPSC exam but became IAS officer, is posted at..

Five haunted hill stations in India 

Five haunted hill stations in India 

7 countries with no rivers

7 countries with no rivers

8 stunning images of galaxies closest to Milky Way

8 stunning images of galaxies closest to Milky Way

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

This actor became a superstar after debut, quit acting after stardom faded, lost his life while trying to control..

This actor became a superstar after debut, quit acting after stardom faded, lost his life while trying to control..

This superstar worked in over 300 films, made lead actors insecure with his stardom, once slapped Rajesh Khanna due to..

This superstar worked in over 300 films, made lead actors insecure with his stardom, once slapped Rajesh Khanna due to..

Meet Raj Kapoor's actress who made superhit debut, was linked with Mithun Chakraborty, quit acting after marriage, now..

Meet Raj Kapoor's actress who made superhit debut, was linked with Mithun Chakraborty, quit acting after marriage, now..

HomeWorld

World

EAM S Jaishankar takes veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, says 'Life is not Khata-Khat but...'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took a veiled dig at Congress leader and LoP Rahul Gandhi over his 'Khata-khat' remark.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

EAM S Jaishankar takes veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, says 'Life is not Khata-Khat but...'
EAM S Jaishankar and Congress leader & LoP Rahul Gandhi
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

During his address to the Indian diaspora in Geneva, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took a veiled dig at Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi over his 'Khata-khat' remark ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2024. 

EAM Jaishankar said that life is not 'Khata-khat' but it requires hard work. 

"Until we develop the human resources, it requires hard work, until you build the infrastructure, until you have those policies. So life is not 'khata-khat'. Life is hard work. Life is diligence. Anybody who's held a job and laboured at it, knows it. So that's my message to you, that we have to work hard at it," ANI has quoted the minister as saying druing the address. 

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2024, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had remarked that if the party came to power, it would transfer Rs 1 lakh 'Khata-khat' (quickly and easily) into the accounts of women belonging to poor households. 

Meanwhile, emphasising the need of development of manufacturing, he added, "And there are...people who say that we are incapable of it, we should not even attempt it. So, now ask yourself, can you actually be a major power in the world without manufacturing? Because a major power needs technology. Nobody can develop technology without developing manufacturing". 

S Jaishankar concluded his two-day visit to Switzerland, during which he interacted with several top dignitaries and shared India's approach to multilateralism and human rights. He also discussed ways to promote traditional medicine systems globally.

According to an official statement by the ministry of external affairs, he hared India's approach to multilateralism, our perspectives on the evolution of human rights, current global human rights situation, and ways to address various challenges to the human rights ecosystem. He also discussed ways to deepen cooperation in public health and promote traditional medicine systems globally. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Basit Ali makes massive claim, accuses former Pakistan captain of match-fixing

Basit Ali makes massive claim, accuses former Pakistan captain of match-fixing

Police says Anil Mehta switched off his phone after calling daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora; family tried to...

Police says Anil Mehta switched off his phone after calling daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora; family tried to...

'I am tired': Anil Mehta told daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora in heartbreaking final call moments before suicide

'I am tired': Anil Mehta told daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora in heartbreaking final call moments before suicide

Arvind Kejriwal gets bail: Delhi CM issues first statement after walking out of Tihar jail; 'The walls of their...'

Arvind Kejriwal gets bail: Delhi CM issues first statement after walking out of Tihar jail; 'The walls of their...'

'Ready to resign...': CM Mamata Banerjee as junior doctors continue protest over Kolkata rape-murder case

'Ready to resign...': CM Mamata Banerjee as junior doctors continue protest over Kolkata rape-murder case

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement