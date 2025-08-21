EAM S Jaishankar says he's 'perplexed' over US tariffs: 'India not the biggest...'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his visit to Moscow, slammed the US administration, days after the announcement of an additional 25 percent tariff for New Delhi's business with Moscow. Let's discuss details.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, i.e., August 21, stated that India was not the biggest exporter of Russian oil, adding he was "perplexed" as New Delhi's purchase of oil from the US had in fact increased. Jaishankar's remarks come close on the heels of United States President Donald Trump's continued pressure on India to stop buying oil from Moscow, as he claims that the move is fueling Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Speaking at a bilateral meet with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Jaishankar said, "We are not the biggest purchasers of Russian oil, that is China. We are not the biggest purchasers of LNG, that is the European Union. We are not the country that has the biggest trade surge with Russia after 2022; I think there are some countries to the South."

"We are a country where the Americans have said for the last few years that we should do everything to stabilise the world energy market, including buying oil from Russia. Incidentally, we also buy oil from the US, and that amount has increased. So honestly, we are very perplexed at the logic of the argument that you had referred to," EAM Jaishankar added.

Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart

S Jaishankar on Thursday met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, where the two leaders reviewed bilateral ties and discussed preparations for the annual summit later this year. Speaking at the meeting, Jaishankar said, "Today's meeting gives an occasion to discuss our political relations as well and also our bilateral ties. ..We now prepare for the annual summit at the end of the year. Our leaders have always given us guidance to take forward our special strategic relationship."

Lavrov, welcoming Jaishankar for the discussions, highlighting the role of multilateral groupings in shaping the world order. "...This is a multipolar system of international relations with an increasing role played by SCO, BRICS and G20...I hope for fruitful talks today," the Russian Foreign Minister said.

ALSO READ | India's STRONG response to Trump's 25% additional tariffs: 'Unfair, unjustified, unreasonable'

Trump's tariff announcement

United States President Donald Trump recently announced an additional 25 percent tariff on India, taking the total levy on New Delhi to 50 percent. This comes after repeated threats from the US president to raise tariffs on India as New Delhi continues to do business with Russia. Trump had imposed the initial 25 percent tariff on India on August 1 with immediate effect, along with an unspecified penalty for buying oil from Russia.

With inputs from ANI