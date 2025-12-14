FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
World

WORLD

EAM Jaishankar strongly condemns Australia's Bondi Beach mass shooting targeting Jewish Hanukkah celebrations, says, 'terror attack...'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday strongly condemned the terror attack targeting Hanukkah celebrations at Bondi Beach in Australia, expressing solidarity with the victims and their families.

ANI

Updated : Dec 14, 2025, 06:47 PM IST

EAM Jaishankar strongly condemns Australia's Bondi Beach mass shooting targeting Jewish Hanukkah celebrations, says, 'terror attack...'
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday strongly condemned the terror attack targeting Hanukkah celebrations at Bondi Beach in Australia, expressing solidarity with the victims and their families.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Condemn in the strongest terms the terror attack on Hanukkah celebrations in Bondi beach, Australia. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families."

His remarks came as details emerged about the scale and impact of the attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach, where more than 1,000 people had gathered to celebrate Hanukkah when the shooting erupted. Authorities later declared the incident a terrorist attack, CNN reported.

The gathering was part of an event titled Chanukah by the Sea, organised by the Australian Jewish community centre Chabad of Bondi.

The event had been promoted as the "perfect family event to celebrate light, warmth, and community," featuring "live entertainment, music, games and fun" for all ages, with promotional material urging people to "Bring your friends, bring the family, let's fill Bondi with Joy and Light!"

According to New South Wales Police, the attack took place as families were marking the first night of Hanukkah, with gunfire reported near Archer Park close to Bondi Beach, CNN reported.
In the immediate aftermath, the New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies advised people to "stay home or remain in shelter" and announced the closure of all events and communal institutions.

New South Wales State Premier Chris Minns said the shooting deliberately targeted Sydney's Jewish community. What should have been a "night of peace and joy" was instead "shattered by this horrifying, evil attack," he said, adding, "Our heart bleeds for Australia's Jewish community tonight."

Minns also praised a man seen in videos circulating online who wrestled a firearm away from one of the attackers.

"It's the most unbelievable scene I've ever seen, a man walking up to a gunman who had fired on the community and single handedly disarming him, putting his own life at risk to save the lives of countless others," Minns said in a press conference.

He added, "That man is a genuine hero and I've got no doubt that there are many, many people alive tonight as a result of his bravery."

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in a message to Australia's Jewish community, said, "Your fellow Australians stand with you tonight in condemning this act of terror." Stressing unity, he said, "It is aimed at creating fear, but we will stand with the Jewish community and Jewish Australians at this time."

He urged Australians to uphold the nation's values, saying the country would never submit to "division, violence or hatred," adding, "In this moment of darkness, we must be each other's light," CNN reported.

When asked about rising antisemitism since October 7, 2023, Albanese said, "Yes we have taken it seriously, and we've continued to act."
Providing an update on the investigation, New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said an improvised explosive device was found in a vehicle linked to the deceased attacker, with a rescue and bomb disposal unit deployed to the scene.

He confirmed the shooting has been declared a terrorist incident and said police are investigating whether a third perpetrator was involved.
Lanyon said there are two known suspects, with one dead and the other in a life-threatening condition in hospital, urging "calm" as a "significant" investigation continues and stressing that the Jewish community "has a right to feel safe."

Premier Minns later said at least 11 people were killed in the attack, confirming that one of the perpetrators was also killed and another taken into custody, reiterating that the assault was aimed at Australia's Jewish community.

(ANI Inputs)

