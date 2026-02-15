EAM Jaishankar’s first reaction to US claims of India halting Russian oil purchases: ‘Wedded to strategic autonomy’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has issued a firm statement on India’s commitment to ‘strategic autonomy’ for taking independent decisions concerning New Delhi’s foreign policy.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has issued a firm statement on India’s commitment to ‘strategic autonomy’ for taking independent decisions concerning foreign policy. These remarks came after US claimed that New Delhi had committed to stopping the purchase of additional Russian oil and would expand purchases of US energy products, under India-US new trade framework.

While speaking at Munich Security Conference in a session alongside German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Jaishankar replied to the question on whether India will stop buying Russian oil under the provisions of India-US trade deal.

He stated, “We are very much wedded to strategic autonomy,” he said. “It’s very much a part of our history and our evolution… It’s something which cuts across the political spectrum as well.”

He also said, “Oil companies in India, as in Europe… look at availability, look at costs, look at risks and take the decisions that they feel are in their best interest."

“If the bottom line of your question is, would I remain independent-minded and make my decisions? And would I make choices which sometimes may not agree with your thinking or somebody else’s thinking, yes, it can happen,” he added.

US claims on India stopping Russian oil purchases

US has imposed fresh sanctions on Moscow oil over Russia-Ukraine war, amid this President Donald Trump Secretariat of State Marco Rubio claimed that India has agreed to stop buying additional Russian crude. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “In our conversations with India, we have gotten their commitment to stop buying additional Russian oil.”

While Donald Trump signed an executive order claiming India has stopped the purchase of Russian Federation oil under new framework of a trade deal, India has not yet confirmed or denied Washington's claim that it has committed to stopping the procurement of Russian crude oil.