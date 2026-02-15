FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EAM Jaishankar’s first reaction to US claims of India halting Russian oil purchases: ‘Wedded to strategic autonomy’

Bangladesh elections: BNP leader Tarique Rahman as PM, cabinet ministers to be sworn in on Feb 17

Missing Indian student Saketh Sreenivasaiah found dead in US, here’s what we know so far

Happy Maha Shivratri 2026: 25+ wishes, WhatsApp messages of Lord Shiva’s blessings for your family and friends

US and Iran likely to hold next round of nuclear talks in Switzerland’s Geneva on Feb 17

Gold, silver prices today, February 15, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Bangladesh invites PM Modi for Tarique Rahman's swearing-in ceremony; Will he attend?

O Romeo box office collection day 2: Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri starrer sees significant jump on Valentine's Day, earns over Rs 10 crore

T20 World Cup 2026: Massive snake spotted in Pakistan's dugout at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium ahead of IND vs PAK match, watch

IndiGo's Dibrugarh-Kolkata flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat note written with lipstick found

IndiGo's Dibrugarh-Kolkata flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat note written with lipstick found

IndiGo's Dibrugarh-Kolkata flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat note

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Hours before India clash, Salman Agha breaks silence on Usman Tariq's bowling action row

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Hours before India clash, Salman Agha breaks sil

Sunny Deol reacts to ‘Ghayal, Ghatak’ reference by Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: 'Humare director is a...'

Sunny Deol reacts to ‘Ghayal, Ghatak’ reference by Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar

Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands

Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships

Who is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem? Dubai logistics giant DP World's CEO replaced after shocking link to Jeffrey Epstein

DP World CEO Sultan Bin Sulayem replaced amid Epstein row

Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted

Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted

EAM Jaishankar’s first reaction to US claims of India halting Russian oil purchases: ‘Wedded to strategic autonomy’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has issued a firm statement on India’s commitment to ‘strategic autonomy’ for taking independent decisions concerning New Delhi’s foreign policy.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 15, 2026, 08:43 AM IST

EAM Jaishankar’s first reaction to US claims of India halting Russian oil purchases: ‘Wedded to strategic autonomy’
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has issued a firm statement on India’s commitment to ‘strategic autonomy’ for taking independent decisions concerning foreign policy. These remarks came after US claimed that New Delhi had committed to stopping the purchase of additional Russian oil and would expand purchases of US energy products, under India-US new trade framework.

While speaking at Munich Security Conference in a session alongside German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul,  Jaishankar replied to the question on whether India will stop buying Russian oil under the provisions of India-US trade deal. 

He stated, “We are very much wedded to strategic autonomy,” he said. “It’s very much a part of our history and our evolution… It’s something which cuts across the political spectrum as well.”

He also said, “Oil companies in India, as in Europe… look at availability, look at costs, look at risks and take the decisions that they feel are in their best interest."

“If the bottom line of your question is, would I remain independent-minded and make my decisions? And would I make choices which sometimes may not agree with your thinking or somebody else’s thinking, yes, it can happen,” he added.

US claims on India stopping Russian oil purchases 

US has imposed fresh sanctions on Moscow oil over Russia-Ukraine war, amid this President Donald Trump Secretariat of State Marco Rubio claimed that India has agreed to stop buying additional Russian crude. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “In our conversations with India, we have gotten their commitment to stop buying additional Russian oil.”

While Donald Trump signed an executive order claiming India has stopped the purchase of Russian Federation oil under new framework of a trade deal, India has not yet confirmed or denied Washington's claim that it has committed to stopping the procurement of Russian crude oil.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
