WORLD

EAM Jaishankar criticises UN, says it has become disconnected from ground realities: 'All is not well'

xternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, i.e., October 23, said that "all is not well" within the United Nations. Let's dive into details.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 04:45 PM IST

EAM Jaishankar criticises UN, says it has become disconnected from ground realities: 'All is not well'
EAM S Jaishankar (Image credit: Reuters)
    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, i.e., October 23, said that "all is not well" within the United Nations. He stated that the organisation's decisions no longer reflect the priorities of the world. "In an era of conflict, there is a need for peace, and this is what the postage stamp represents. The world is going through difficult times. All is not well with the UN," EAM Jaishankar said.

    Speaking at an event to mark the UN's 80th anniversary, EAM Jaishankar said debates within the global body have disconnected from ground realities and become increasingly polarised. Notably, his comments come weeks after Switzerland, which chairs the UN Human Rights Commission, appealed to India to take effective measures to protect the rights of minorities and uphold freedom of expression as well as the rights of the media. 

    India had hit back, calling on the country to first address its own internal challenges, including "racism, systematic discrimination and xenophobia".

    Pakistan spreading falsehood on Kashmir issue 

    Pertinent to note that Jaishankar's remarks also come at a time when the neighbouring Pakistan is attempting to spread falsehood on the issue of Kashmir at the United Nations, even as it continues to face backlash over the Pahalgam horror. 

    As recently as Thursday, Pakistani diplomats once again tried to portray terrorists as "freedom fighters", with the Indian delegation giving a befitting response. 

    Jaishankar calls for reforms within UN

    Calling for reforms within the United Nations, EAM S Jaishankar asserted While reform is urgently needed, "the reform process itself is being used to block change".

