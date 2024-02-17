EAM Jaishankar, Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly hold talks on bilateral ties in Munich amid diplomatic row

Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Canadian counterpart Mélanie Joly met and had a bilateral chat on Friday

On the fringes of the Munich Security Conference, Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Canadian counterpart Mélanie Joly met and had a bilateral chat on Friday. According to the two leaders, the bilateral relations between Canada and India were the main topic of discussion.

The leaders also discussed and exchanged opinions about regional and worldwide events. Jaishankar said in a post on X, “Met my Canadian counterpart FM Mélanie Joly on the sidelines of the 2024 Munich Security Conference. Our conversation understandably focused on the present state of our bilateral ties. Was also useful to exchange views on the global situation."

In an X post, Mélanie Joly stated that the two presidents also talked about the potential Russian-Ukrainian war in 2022. Joly said in her post,“At the 2024 Munich Security Conference, Dr S Jashainkar and I had a frank discussion on Canada-India relations and the current global issues, including Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine."

Following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations that India was involved in the assassination of Khalistani separatist-terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, tensions between India and Canada escalated during the meeting of the foreign ministers. He declared that the June 2023 murder of Nijjar in Surrey was the work of the Indian government. India called the accusations "baseless," "absurd," and "motivated," and denied all of them.

In the meantime, this Friday marked the start of the 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC). The conference is taking place at its customary location, the Munich Hotel Bayerischer Hof, over two days. The chairman of this MSC edition is Christoph Heusgen, the German ambassador to the US. Additionally, S. Jaishankar met with his German colleague, Annalena Baerbock, to discuss the arrangements for the upcoming India-Germany intergovernmental meetings.

Jaishankar said in a post on social media site X, "So good to meet my German colleague FM Annalena Baerbock on 2024 Munich Security Conference sidelines. A wide-ranging conversation on global challenges and the pathway ahead. Appreciated her insights and assessments. Also reviewed preparations for the next meeting of our intergovernmental consultations."

Jaishankar also met with Greek Minister of National Defence Nikos Dendias and his counterpart Diana Mondino from Argentina. Additionally, he met with Josep Borrell, the head of EU foreign policy.