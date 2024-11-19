PM Modi -- who arrived in the Brazilian city on Sunday after concluding a two-day trip to Nigeria -- has met leaders of several countries, including those from Italy, Indonesia, Norway, and Portugal, on the sidelines of the summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Tuesday and discussed ways to keep working closely in sectors such as space, energy, and AI. The PM also complimented the French president on France's successful hosting of the Olympic Games and the Paralympics in Paris earlier this year.

"It is always a matter of immense joy to meet my friend, President Emmanuel Macron," Modi said in a post on X. "We talked about how India and France will keep working closely in sectors like space, energy, AI, and other such futuristic areas. Our nations will also work closely to enhance people-to-people linkages," he added.

Modi -- who arrived in the Brazilian city on Sunday after concluding a two-day trip to Nigeria -- has met leaders of several countries, including those from Italy, Indonesia, Norway, and Portugal, on the sidelines of the summit.

Earlier in the day, Modi met US President Joe Biden and briefly interacted with him. It was not immediately known what transpired between the two leaders. Modi also interacted with leaders, including those from Brazil, Singapore, and Spain, on the summit's sidelines on Monday.

PM Modi also met his UK counterpart Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, during which he expressed eagerness to work closely in areas such as technology, green energy, security, innovation, and technology. Modi said in a post on X about his meeting with Starmer, "Had an extremely productive meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Rio de Janeiro. For India, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UK is of immense priority."

"In the coming years, we are eager to work closely in areas such as technology, green energy, security, innovation, and technology. We also want to add strength to trade as well as cultural linkages," the PM added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | Savarkar defamation case: Pune court summons Rahul Gandhi on December 2