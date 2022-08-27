Search icon
Due to 'Pub Golf', a UK employee is suing PWC after losing part of his skull

As a result of the injuries, the man has also requested further future benefits, claiming that he is at an increased risk of getting epilepsy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

Who do you hold accountable if an accident occurs at a party that was not your idea? Do you blame them for making you go there or do you blame yourself for stumbling and falling and ultimately being hurt?

A UK employee is suing PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) for Rs 1 crore 89 lakhs after getting hurt at a work "pub golf" event with excessive amounts of alcohol.

Michael Brockie, a 28-year-old employee, allegedly filed a personal injury lawsuit against the company for his alleged brain impairment due to negligence, according to The Guardian. Early in 2019, Michael was put into an induced coma, and he says he still has "persistent cognitive problems." Michael suffered an after-office-hours accident that caused him to lose part of his head.

