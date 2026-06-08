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Dubai: Several Indian workers among 7 killed after minibus collides with truck

In a statement, the Indian consulate in Dubai confirmed the incident and expressed grief over it. "Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Dubai that claimed the lives of several Indian workers," the mission said in a post on X.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 08, 2026, 10:27 PM IST

Dubai: Several Indian workers among 7 killed after minibus collides with truck
The accident resulted in seven fatalities and nine injuries, the police said (Photo: X/@DubaiPoliceHQ).
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    Several Indian workers were killed on Monday (June 8) after a minibus collided with a truck in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In a statement, the Indian consulate in Dubai confirmed the incident and expressed grief over it. "Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Dubai that claimed the lives of several Indian workers," the mission said in a post on X. The consulate added that it was working closely with the local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support.

    Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, the Director of the General Department of Traffic in Dubai Police, said citing preliminary investigations that the truck had stopped suddenly in the middle of the Emirates Road due to a technical fault. "The bus driver, who allegedly failed to pay attention and keep a safe distance, then rammed into the truck from behind," Suwaidan said in a statement. "The accident resulted in seven fatalities and nine injuries, including five serious and four moderate injuries. All injured were transported to the hospital for treatment," he added.

    Brigadier Suwaidan further said that experts from the Traffic Accident Investigation Section were dispatched to the scene to inspect and gather evidence to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. "Traffic patrols regulated traffic flow, secured the site, and facilitated the access of rescue vehicles. Work teams also removed the damaged truck and bus to restore normal traffic flow," he said. Officials from the Indian consulate reportedly visited the hospital and met the injured persons. "Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time," the mission said.

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