Dubai on high alert: Residents get emergency warning as UAE Air Defences intercept drones, missiles

WORLD
On Friday afternoon, residents in Dubai were alerted to emergency warnings of potential missile strikes in the city amid rising tension in the Middle East.
Residents of Dubai received an emergency warning on mobile on Friday afternoon, alerting of a 'potential missile strike' in the city as the ongoing tensions in the Middle East entered its 7th day. As per the alert issued by the UAE Interior Ministry, residents have been asked to remain indoors and seek immediate shelter. ''Due to the current situation, potential missile threats, seek immediate shelter in the closest secure building and steer away from windows, doors, and open areas,'' the alert read.
Just got the alert../ stay safe everyone #IranWar #dubai #uae pic.twitter.com/so0RcHtcGw— UAE Updates (@fun2pun) March 6, 2026
Soon after Dubai residents received these warnings, there has been a sense of panic among citizens of the United Arab Emirates. Earlier, the UAE was reportedly targeted by a ballistic missile, and nearly half a dozen on Thursday. Explosions were even heard near the Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi on March 5.
Amid rising conflict in the region, the UAE welcomes visitors with 'full commitment to safety and quality standards' and issued a statement.
The Ministry of Economy and Tourism affirms that tourist destinations across the UAE continue to welcome visitors. pic.twitter.com/fH8Gvw21ZJ— وزارة الاقتصاد والسياحة (@Economyae) March 6, 2026
Dubai Police also emphasized the importance of avoiding the spread of unverified information online. ''Information is a responsibility…And spreading unreliable news may cause anxiety, and contribute to undermining the security and stability of society," Dubai Police said on X. "To preserve your safety and security, we urge you to rely on official sources and to handle with responsibility what is circulated across digital platforms.''