FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

As Rupee against Dollar tumbles, why does Juhi Chawla's 2013 post trigger debate on Reddit?

Nepal’s political earthquake: Balen Shah, RSP surge raises questions for India’s diplomacy, how will ties with Kathmandu reshape?

Dubai on high alert: Residents get emergency warning as UAE Air Defences intercept drones, missiles

Amid Vijay-Trisha Krishnan's affair rumours,TVK chief's bodyguard's cryptic note goes viral; here's why

UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 OUT: Step-by-step guide to download result PDF; here's a shortcut to check name, roll number on the list, DIRECT link here

UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 OUT; Anuj Agnihotri secures AIR 1; check list of toppers

Sanju Samson in, Jasprit Bumrah misses out: ICC announces T20 World Cup 2026 Player of the Tournament nominees

Dhurandhar 2 trailer release tomorrow; Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun's actioner advance booking set to create history, details here

Nita Ambani's choti bahu Radhika Merchant's 'chirpy' moment with MS Dhoni and Sakshi at T20 WC Semi-Final leaves internet in awe; watch video

Karnataka social media ban: Children under 16 restricted from platforms, announces CM Siddaramaiah; Here's what parents should know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
As Rupee against Dollar tumbles, why does Juhi Chawla's 2013 post trigger debate on Reddit?

As Rupee against Dollar tumbles, why does Juhi Chawla's 2013 post trigger debate

Dubai on high alert: Residents get emergency warning as UAE Air Defences intercept drones, missiles

Dubai on high alert: Residents get emergency warning as UAE Air Defences interce

Amid Vijay-Trisha Krishnan's affair rumours,TVK chief's bodyguard's cryptic note goes viral; here's why

Amid Vijay-Trisha Krishnan's affair rumours,TVK chief's bodyguard's cryptic note

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Balen Shah: Why Nepal's Gen Z voters are backing rapper turned politician frontrunner in 2026 elections

Balen Shah: Why Nepal's Gen Z voters are backing rapper turned politician

Who is Sabina Kafle? Know about Nepal's 'future PM' Balen Shah's wife, their love story, how they met, their children and more

Who is Sabina Kafle? Know about Nepal's 'future PM' Balen Shah's wife

Nitish Kumar files Rajya Sabha Nominations: From Samrat Chaudhary to Nityanand Rai, who will be the next CM of Bihar?

Nitish Kumar files Rajya Sabha Nominations: Who will be the next CM of Bihar?

HomeWorld

WORLD

Dubai on high alert: Residents get emergency warning as UAE Air Defences intercept drones, missiles

On Friday afternoon, residents in Dubai were alerted to emergency warnings of potential missile strikes in the city amid rising tension in the Middle East.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 06, 2026, 04:02 PM IST

Dubai on high alert: Residents get emergency warning as UAE Air Defences intercept drones, missiles
Dubai residents received a missile alert on their mobile phones on Friday afternoon
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Residents of Dubai received an emergency warning on mobile on Friday afternoon, alerting of a 'potential missile strike' in the city as the ongoing tensions in the Middle East entered its 7th day. As per the alert issued by the UAE Interior Ministry, residents have been asked to remain indoors and seek immediate shelter. ''Due to the current situation, potential missile threats, seek immediate shelter in the closest secure building and steer away from windows, doors, and open areas,'' the alert read.

Soon after Dubai residents received these warnings, there has been a sense of panic among citizens of the United Arab Emirates. Earlier, the UAE was reportedly targeted by a ballistic missile, and nearly half a dozen on Thursday. Explosions were even heard near the Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi on March 5.

Amid rising conflict in the region, the UAE welcomes visitors with 'full commitment to safety and quality standards' and issued a statement.

Dubai Police also emphasized the importance of avoiding the spread of unverified information online. ''Information is a responsibility…And spreading unreliable news may cause anxiety, and contribute to undermining the security and stability of society," Dubai Police said on X. "To preserve your safety and security, we urge you to rely on official sources and to handle with responsibility what is circulated across digital platforms.''

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
As Rupee against Dollar tumbles, why does Juhi Chawla's 2013 post trigger debate on Reddit?
As Rupee against Dollar tumbles, why does Juhi Chawla's 2013 post trigger debate
Nepal’s political earthquake: Balen Shah, RSP surge raises questions for India’s diplomacy, how will ties with Kathmandu reshape?
Nepal’s political earthquake: Balen Shah, RSP surge raises questions for India
Amid Vijay-Trisha Krishnan's affair rumours,TVK chief's bodyguard's cryptic note goes viral; here's why
Amid Vijay-Trisha Krishnan's affair rumours,TVK chief's bodyguard's cryptic note
UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 OUT: Step-by-step guide to download result PDF; here's a shortcut to check name, roll number on the list, DIRECT link here
UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 OUT: Step-by-step guide to download result PDF
UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 OUT; Anuj Agnihotri secures AIR 1; check list of toppers
UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 OUT; Anuj Agnihotri secures AIR 1
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Balen Shah: Why Nepal's Gen Z voters are backing rapper turned politician frontrunner in 2026 elections
Balen Shah: Why Nepal's Gen Z voters are backing rapper turned politician
Who is Sabina Kafle? Know about Nepal's 'future PM' Balen Shah's wife, their love story, how they met, their children and more
Who is Sabina Kafle? Know about Nepal's 'future PM' Balen Shah's wife
Nitish Kumar files Rajya Sabha Nominations: From Samrat Chaudhary to Nityanand Rai, who will be the next CM of Bihar?
Nitish Kumar files Rajya Sabha Nominations: Who will be the next CM of Bihar?
Nepal Election 2026: Meet Balendra 'Balen' Shah, Gen Z-backed frontrunner who once sparked outrage with 'Fu** India' post; know about his education, family, net worth
Meet Balendra Shah, Gen Z-backed frontrunner in Nepal Election 2026
T20 WC Semi-final: Nita Ambani & Radhika Merchant cheer, Ranbir-Alia-Raha's cute moment to MS Dhoni-Sakshi's thrill
T20 WC Semi-final: Nita Ambani & Radhika Merchant cheer, Ranbir-Alia-Raha's cute
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement