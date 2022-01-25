Dubai in your travel plan? Don’t miss out on Desert Safari Dubai and Luxury Yacht Cruising

Dubai is a city of dreams and world-class infrastructure with a unique geographical location where it is surrounded by desert from three sides and ocean on the fourth side. This makes it a hot spot for tourists who want the best of both kinds of tourism. Travelers enjoy both aqua and desert adventure in the same city apart from some of the world’s renowned establishments like Burj Khalifa, Burj-Al- Arab, and Miracle Garden. Desert safari Dubai is probably the world’s best desert experience in the world’s second-largest desert and, on the other side, yacht cruise experience in the Persian Gulf, the biggest sailfish destination in the world.

Desert Safari is one of the most thrilling experiences where tourists witness the adventure of sand bashing, quad biking, Arabian culture, and royal-like hospitality. The desert safari is available according to the choice and likings of tourists. Safaris in the morning, evening, and night shifts are available, which suits the expectations from safari. If one is a morning person and wants to spare the day to spend in the city or other activities, they can select morning safari. Suppose someone wants to spend a larger part of the day experiencing the beauty of the desert along with sunset and some lavish indulgence in food and recreational activities like belly dance, Tanura performance, and fire show. In that case, an evening safari is best for them. Suppose someone wants to spend a memorable night at the desert witnessing glittering desert sand in a starry night with some Arabian delicacies clubbed with recreation. In that case, a Night safari is for them. Common in all the shift is adventurous sand bashing in a 4x4 land cruiser with an expert driver provided by the tour operator. You can avail Dubai safari from the price of AED 120 per person to AED270 per person depending on the kind of safari you choose from Oasis Palm Tourism.

Come to the other side of the city adventure where the exquisite beauty of the Persian Gulf welcomes you. Most of Dubai’s renowned developments, like Marina to Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab, are along the beaches. They are available in different sizes and with various amenities to suit every requirement to accommodate a group of 8 people to 200 people. Al Wasl Yachts is one of the leading names in yacht rental Dubai services. Everything is possible in these yachts, from business meetings to extravagant parties in the sea. Even if you are there for leisure and want to spend some quality time sitting and relaxing in the cool sea breeze or doing some fishing with friends or family away from the city hustle, yachts are ideal for you. There are luxury yacht cruises, sunset yacht cruises, fishing cruises, and catamaran cruises, each type catering to different tastes and needs of the travelers.

The path of the cruise depends on the duration of hiring on rent. The cruise starts from Dubai Marina. Then you will go to the sea, from here covering many beautiful developments of Dubai you will see the fantastic architecture of Marina and JBR and Bluewater Island, where Ain Dubai is located. The yacht will go around Palm Island and the lagoons inside the island. After that, you can see the iconic sail-shaped luxury hotel Burj Al Arab. Prices vary from AED 450 to AED 4000 per hour, depending on the size of the yacht and the amenities included.

