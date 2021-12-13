Dubai first in world to become 100% paperless, saves WHOPPING amount

In a significant achievement, Dubai has become the first government in the world to turn 100 per cent paperless, the Emirate’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Saturday (December 11). The Crown Prince said that the move has helped Dubai government save 1.3 billion Dirham ($350 million) and 14-million-man hours.

It is learnt that all internal, external transactions and procedures in Dubai government are now 100 per cent digital.

“The achievement of this target marks the beginning of a new stage in Dubai’s journey to digitise life in all its aspects a journey rooted in innovation, creativity, and a focus on the future,” said Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan in a statement on Saturday.

“This accomplishment also reinforces Dubai’s status as a world-leading digital capital and its status as a role model in designing government operations and services that enhance customer happiness,” he added.

The Crown Prince noted that advanced strategies will be implemented by Dubai government in the future to create and enhance digital life in the city in the future. “The new phase of Dubai’s digital journey will enable and empower future governments to meet the expectations of the residents of a thriving smart city and provide them with renewed opportunities for prosperity, sustainable development, and happiness,” he said.

The government implemented the Dubai Paperless Strategy in five consecutive phases and by the end of fifth phase, the strategy was fully implemented across all government offices in Dubai.