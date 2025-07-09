Dubai firm apologizes after UAE denies Golden Visa rumors; Authorities clarify application process

A Dubai-based private company on Wednesday apologised and took "full responsibility" for disseminating “incorrect” information in the media that the UAE government will grant lifetime "golden visa" for around Rs 23.30 lakhs.

A Dubai-based private company on Wednesday apologised and took "full responsibility" for disseminating “incorrect” information in the media that the UAE government will grant lifetime "golden visa" for around Rs 23.30 lakhs.

Rayad Group apologises for "incorrect" information

The apology by Rayad Group, a visa advisory service company, came hours after the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) dismissed reports, which quoted Rayad group as saying that lifetime "golden visas" for some nationalities could be obtained for all categories from outside the UAE via consulting or commercial entities under simplified conditions. ICP said the Rayad group's statement has no legal basis. It appeared that Rayad's reference to the Rs 23.30 lakh was the fee it would charge for facilitating the golden visa under the UAE immigration rules.

UAE denies rumours

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has denied the accuracy of rumours circulated by some local and international media outlets and websites regarding the United Arab Emirates granting lifetime Golden Visas to certain nationalities.ICP clarified that the categories, conditions, and regulations of the Golden Visa are clearly defined in accordance with official laws, legislations, and ministerial decisions. Interested individuals can find the official information on the Authority's website or smart application.It emphasised that all Golden Visa applications are handled exclusively through official government channels within the UAE, and that no internal or external consultancy entity is recognised as an authorised party in the application process.

The Authority had recently observed news articles from a consultancy office based in another country, suggesting that lifetime Golden Visas could be obtained for all categories from outside the UAE via consulting or commercial entities under simplified conditions. These claims have no legal basis and were made without coordination with the relevant authorities in the UAE.

It reaffirmed its commitment to providing a safe and transparent environment for applicants, and to continuously enhancing its services exclusively through official digital platforms.





(With inputs from agencies)