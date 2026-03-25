Dubai announces new regulations in banking, education and travel from April 2026

Dubai will see the introduction of many changes in rules from April 2026 in terms of banking services, education, travel and residency rules, as reported by Time Out Dubai. Authorities have clarified that these changes will be applied as part of ongoing policy adjustments across the emirate.

Dubai will see the introduction of many changes in rules from April 2026 in terms of banking services, education, travel and residency rules, as reported by Time Out Dubai. Authorities have clarified that these changes will be applied as part of ongoing policy adjustments across the emirate.

Banks to scrap OTPs

As per a report by the News Report, banks in the United Arab Emirates are in the process of removing the one-time passwords or OTPs sent via text messages and email in case of high-value transactions.

The new policy started in July 2025 under the direction of the Central Bank of the UAE and will soon be implemented. From now on, OTPs will not be needed, and the customers will be required to confirm transactions through their bank’s mobile app, which will ensure a higher level of security. OTPs have long been in use for online payments and digital transactions, especially useful in QR-based payments.

Schools to resume in-person learning

Students in Dubai, including both public and private schools along with universities, will continue to operate offline or through distance learning for at least two weeks starting from March 23. The Knowledge and Human Development Authority has confirmed that distance learning will continue until April 3, and students can return to physical classes after that period ends. Meanwhile, authorities will continue to review the situation on a weekly basis.

Airlines plan to resume services in Dubai Airport

Euronews said that many international airlines had suspended operations to Dubai International Airport due to the ongoing Middle East crisis. However, some carriers have been considering resuming services in April.

For instance, Air France will likely restart flights from April 2, while Turkish Airlines plans to resume operations after continuing to halt services until the end of March. These plans may change, subject to uncertainty in the region, and passengers are advised to check with airlines for updates.

Residency rule changes

Another change will be an end to returning to the UAE without a new permit. From March 31, no one will be allowed entry with an expired permit, thereby resuming standard residency rules from April 1, requiring valid documentation for entry.

These changes show Dubai's efforts to strengthen security systems, maintain normalcy in education and travel, and aligning residency procedures.