Dubai Airports start limited operations amid US-Israel-Iran war, know status of other airlines across Middle East

Dubai Airports began limited operations this evening as several international carriers announced the gradual resumption of select services, even as broader suspensions remain in place across parts of the Middle East due to ongoing airspace restrictions triggered by escalating regional tensions.

Dubai Airports began limited operations this evening as several international carriers announced the gradual resumption of select services, even as broader suspensions remain in place across parts of the Middle East due to ongoing airspace restrictions triggered by escalating regional tensions. Dubai Airports had confirmed that a limited number of flights will resume from the evening of March 2 at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

However, passengers have been strictly advised not to travel to the airport unless directly contacted by their airline with a confirmed departure time, said the Dubai media office in a post on X. Emirates said it will begin operating a limited number of flights from the evening of March 2, prioritising customers with earlier bookings.

“Emirates will begin operating a limited number of flights commencing on the evening of 2 March. We are accommodating customers with earlier bookings as a priority, and those who have been rebooked to travel on these limited flights will be contacted directly by Emirates. Please do not go to the airport unless you have been notified. All other flights remain suspended until further notice. Emirates continues to monitor the situation, and we will develop our operational schedule accordingly. Updates will be published on http://emirates.com and our official social media channels. We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience. The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority,” the airline wrote on X.

Akasa Air announced that its flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh remain suspended until March 3. The airline in a post on X said that it is offering full refunds or free rescheduling for eligible bookings made until March 7, with refunds processed within seven days. It has urged passengers to check flight status before heading to the airport.

Oman Air cancelled all flights on March 3 to and from Amman, Dubai, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Kuwait, Copenhagen and Baghdad due to ongoing airspace closures. Other flights are operating as scheduled, though delays are expected.

Meanwhile, Air India Express will resume operations to and from Muscat from March 3, with services to Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai and Tiruchirappalli. However, flights to Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE remain suspended until late March 3.





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)