Dubai Airport Fire: Flights suspended, roads closed after Iranian drone hits fuel tank amid US-Israel-Iran war

A massive fire erupted near Dubai International Airport on Monday after a drone strike prompted authorities to temporarily close the airport and suspend flight operations. Dubai Police have announced temporary road closures on Airport Road and the Airport Tunnel, urging drivers to use alternative routes while emergency operations continue, according to Al Jazeera.

A massive fire erupted near Dubai International Airport on Monday after a drone strike prompted authorities to temporarily close the airport and suspend flight operations. Dubai Police have announced temporary road closures on Airport Road and the Airport Tunnel, urging drivers to use alternative routes while emergency operations continue, according to Al Jazeera.

Amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war in the Middle East, Iran struck a drone in retaliation for the war initiated by the US and Israel a fortnight ago, further rattling the region. The Dubai Media Office said civil defence teams had “successfully contained the fire resulting from impact to one of the fuel tanks in the vicinity” of Dubai International Airport.