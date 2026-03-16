FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Oscars 2026: The Academy snubs Indian icons Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar in memorium tribute? Here's the truth

Sensex jumps 400 points, Nifty nears 23,250 amid US-Israel-Iran tensions: What's driving the market?

Dubai Airport Fire: Flights suspended, roads closed after drone hits fuel tank; Iran denies involvement

Parineeti Chopra is proud of Raghav Chadha for highlighting lack of menstrual hygiene, periods stigmas, calls him...

US-Israel-Iran War: Iran dismisses US ceasefire claims, vows to continue military action until 'illegal war' ends

10 killed in massive fire in Medical college, hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack

ECI Model Code of Conduct: From new funds ban to ministers’ photos removal, what are its key directives?

Gold, silver prices today, March 16, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

US-Israel-Iran War: Iran's nuclear facilities bombed, lie under rubble, confirms FM Abbas Agrachchi

LPG Crisis Deepens: 75 cylinders seized, 3 arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah over illegal hoarding, black-marketing charges

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Oscars 2026: The Academy snubs Indian icons Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar in memorium tribute? Here's the truth

Oscars 2026: The Academy snubs Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar in memorium tribute

Rajya Sabha Elections Live Update: Voting began for 11 Rajya Sabha seats across Bihar, Odisha, Haryana; JDU Supremo Nitish Kumar; BJP chief Nitin Nabi among key candidates

Rajya Sabha Elections Live Update: Voting began for 11 Rajya Sabha seats

Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas stands out in Dior couture, Bvlgari’s Eclettica high jewellery with Nick Jonas; check details here

Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas stands out in Dior couture, Bvlgari’s

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas stands out in Dior couture, Bvlgari’s Eclettica high jewellery with Nick Jonas; check details here

Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas stands out in Dior couture, Bvlgari’s

Step inside Shah Rukh Khan's KKR star Rinku Singh's luxurious Rs 3.5 crore house in Aligarh ahead of IPL 2026; From private pool to rooftop bar: See Pics

Step inside Rinku Singh's luxurious Rs 3.5 crore house in Aligarh ahead of IPL

Ahead of Oscars 2026; a look at actors and filmmakers banned from Academy Awards: Will Smith, Harvey Weinstein, and others

Ahead of Oscars 2026; a look at actors and filmmakers banned from Academy Awards

HomeWorld

WORLD

Dubai Airport Fire: Flights suspended, roads closed after drone hits fuel tank; Iran denies involvement

The Dubai Media Office said civil defence teams had “successfully contained the fire resulting from impact to one of the fuel tanks in the vicinity” of Dubai International Airport.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 16, 2026, 11:03 AM IST

Dubai Airport Fire: Flights suspended, roads closed after drone hits fuel tank; Iran denies involvement
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A massive fire erupted near Dubai International Airport on Monday after a drone strike prompted authorities to temporarily close the airport and suspend flight operations. Dubai Police have announced temporary road closures on Airport Road and the Airport Tunnel, urging drivers to use alternative routes while emergency operations continue, according to Al Jazeera. 

Dubai Airport Fire: Iran denies involvement 

Amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war in the Middle East, Iran reportedly struck a drone in retaliation for the war initiated by the US and Israel a fortnight ago, further rattling the region. The Dubai Media Office said civil defence teams had “successfully contained the fire resulting from impact to one of the fuel tanks in the vicinity” of Dubai International Airport. However, Iran’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alireza Enayati, denied Iran’s involvement, saying, “Iran is not the party responsible for these attacks, and if Iran had carried them out, it would have announced it.”

Meanwhile, Dubai Airports have announced the diversion of some flights from Dubai International Airport to Al Maktoum International Airport.

Drone Attacks Foiled

As per Al Jazeera reports, the Saudi Ministry of Defence intercepted 37 drones in the eastern part of the country, with three waves of attacks reported. The latest wave saw 12 drones destroyed, while six were shot down earlier, and another five were intercepted previously. This comes after the ministry's earlier report of intercepting 37 drones in the early morning hours.

Dubai economic losses

As US-Israel-Iran tensions escalate, Dubai and other Middle East countries are facing severe economic and infrastructure losses. Drone attacks are hitting Dubai International Airport (DXB) and the Palm Jumeirah, and the main stock index has witnessed a fall of over 11% in four sessions. The Dubai Real Estate Index dropped 20% in five sessions following the surge in conflict, erasing significant gains from 2025. The tourism industry, which generates approximately USD 30 billion annually, has been hit by a severe downturn as travel warnings and security concerns rise.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Oscars 2026: The Academy snubs Indian icons Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar in memorium tribute? Here's the truth
Oscars 2026: The Academy snubs Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar in memorium tribute
Sensex jumps 400 points, Nifty nears 23,250 amid US-Israel-Iran tensions: What's driving the market?
Sensex jumps 400 Points, Nifty nears 23,250 amid US-Israel-Iran tensions: What's
Dubai Airport Fire: Flights suspended, roads closed after drone hits fuel tank; Iran denies involvement
Dubai Airport Fire: Flights suspended, roads closed after drone hit
Parineeti Chopra is proud of Raghav Chadha for highlighting lack of menstrual hygiene, periods stigmas, calls him...
Parineeti is proud of Raghav Chadha for highlighting lack of menstrual hygiene
US-Israel-Iran War: Iran dismisses US ceasefire claims, vows to continue military action until 'illegal war' ends
US-Israel-Iran War: Iran dismisses US ceasefire claims, vows to defend itself
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas stands out in Dior couture, Bvlgari’s Eclettica high jewellery with Nick Jonas; check details here
Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas stands out in Dior couture, Bvlgari’s
Step inside Shah Rukh Khan's KKR star Rinku Singh's luxurious Rs 3.5 crore house in Aligarh ahead of IPL 2026; From private pool to rooftop bar: See Pics
Step inside Rinku Singh's luxurious Rs 3.5 crore house in Aligarh ahead of IPL
Ahead of Oscars 2026; a look at actors and filmmakers banned from Academy Awards: Will Smith, Harvey Weinstein, and others
Ahead of Oscars 2026; a look at actors and filmmakers banned from Academy Awards
Benjamin Netanyahu family: Meet Israel PM's wife Sara, sons Yair, Avner, two ex-wives, and more; Know about his 'less-known' daughter from first marriage
Benjamin Netanyahu family: Meet Israel PM's wife Sara, sons Yair, Avner
In pics: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu visits Allu Aravind's house, blesses newlyweds Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu blesses newlyweds Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement