Dubai Airport Fire: Flights suspended, roads closed after drone hits fuel tank; Iran denies involvement

The Dubai Media Office said civil defence teams had “successfully contained the fire resulting from impact to one of the fuel tanks in the vicinity” of Dubai International Airport.

A massive fire erupted near Dubai International Airport on Monday after a drone strike prompted authorities to temporarily close the airport and suspend flight operations. Dubai Police have announced temporary road closures on Airport Road and the Airport Tunnel, urging drivers to use alternative routes while emergency operations continue, according to Al Jazeera.

Dubai Airport Fire: Iran denies involvement

Amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war in the Middle East, Iran reportedly struck a drone in retaliation for the war initiated by the US and Israel a fortnight ago, further rattling the region. The Dubai Media Office said civil defence teams had “successfully contained the fire resulting from impact to one of the fuel tanks in the vicinity” of Dubai International Airport. However, Iran’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alireza Enayati, denied Iran’s involvement, saying, “Iran is not the party responsible for these attacks, and if Iran had carried them out, it would have announced it.”

#BREAKING Fires erupt in Dubai following Iranian drone strikes pic.twitter.com/sBDs9JX809 — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) March 16, 2026

Meanwhile, Dubai Airports have announced the diversion of some flights from Dubai International Airport to Al Maktoum International Airport.

Drone Attacks Foiled

As per Al Jazeera reports, the Saudi Ministry of Defence intercepted 37 drones in the eastern part of the country, with three waves of attacks reported. The latest wave saw 12 drones destroyed, while six were shot down earlier, and another five were intercepted previously. This comes after the ministry's earlier report of intercepting 37 drones in the early morning hours.

Dubai economic losses

As US-Israel-Iran tensions escalate, Dubai and other Middle East countries are facing severe economic and infrastructure losses. Drone attacks are hitting Dubai International Airport (DXB) and the Palm Jumeirah, and the main stock index has witnessed a fall of over 11% in four sessions. The Dubai Real Estate Index dropped 20% in five sessions following the surge in conflict, erasing significant gains from 2025. The tourism industry, which generates approximately USD 30 billion annually, has been hit by a severe downturn as travel warnings and security concerns rise.