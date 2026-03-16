Dubai Airport Fire: Emirates, Etihad Airways, Air India, IndiGo issue advisories; here's what passengers should know

The fire incident at Dubai International Airport, caused by a drone hitting a fuel tank, has triggered major travel alerts across the region, exacerbating disruptions amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Flights have been suspended, and authorities are working to contain the fire, with no injuries reported. Amid this, major airlines, including Emirates, Etihad Airways, Air India, and IndiGo, operating across the region, have cancelled flights and issued advisories to ensure passengers' safety and convenience.

The fire incident at Dubai International Airport, caused by a drone hitting a fuel tank, has triggered major travel alerts across the region, exacerbating disruptions amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Flights have been suspended, and authorities are working to contain the fire, with no injuries reported. Amid this, major airlines, including Emirates, Etihad Airways, Air India, and IndiGo, operating across the region, have cancelled flights and issued advisories to ensure passengers' safety and convenience.

The Dubai media office stated, "Dubai Civil Defence teams have successfully contained the fire resulting from an impact to one of the fuel tanks in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport. No injuries have been reported.” It also notified, “Dubai Airports announces the diversion of some flights from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).”



مطارات دبي تعلن تحويل بعض الرحلات من مطار دبي الدولي إلى مطار آل مكتوم الدولي. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 16, 2026

Emirates

All flights to and from Dubai have been temporarily suspended. Please do not go to the airport. Emirates will share updates when available. We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience. The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and will not be compromised.



All flights to and from Dubai have been temporarily suspended.



Please do not go to the airport.



Emirates will share updates when available. We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience.



The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority… pic.twitter.com/m5eIloT2wk March 16, 2026

Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways has issued a list of limited flight schedules, operating to prime destinations from Abu Dhabi. The airline has listed flights for March 16.

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways has also announced a revised, limited flight schedule from March 18 to 28, due to the continued suspension of operations caused by the closure of Qatari airspace. "These schedules have been enhanced to give more flexibility to passengers wishing to travel," the Airline said in a tweet. While focusing on reunification and supporting passengers during this unsettling time, the airline advises that operations will return to normal only after the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirms a safe, full reopening."We recognise this situation may be unsettling and are working to keep you moving while we prepare for the safe return of our usual operations. Your patience and understanding mean a great deal to us, and we are truly grateful for your continued support at this challenging time," said the airline. Passengers can book flights as per the revised schedule on the Qatar Airways website or App, or contact a travel agent. The airline also stated that those who currently hold a confirmed booking on a flight to one of the destinations listed in the new schedule will be contacted with new flight information, asking passengers to ensure that their contact details are updated. Furthermore, passengers who have prior bookings from March 18-28 are eligible for two complimentary date changes to a new travel date up to April 30 on rebooking with the airline or a refund."Flight schedules are subject to change or cancellation due to operational, regulatory, safety, or other circumstances beyond our control," the airline added as a note.

Air India

Air India cancelled flights to Dubai airport after a drone attack caused plumes of smoke to cover the vicinity. In a post on X it said, “Dubai International Airport has temporarily suspended all flight operations to and from the airport. As a result, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Dubai have been cancelled for the day.”

We are offering all affected guests the flexibility to choose one of the following options at no additional cost:

• Rebook to a future travel date, or

• Cancel and receive a full refund

We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused by these unavoidable operational constraints.

Air India Express' ad-hoc flight operations to and from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah will continue as announced.

Our teams remain fully committed to assisting guests and ensuring stranded passengers are brought home safely at the earliest opportunity.

Air India guests, for any further assistance, please contact our 24x7 customer support: +91 11693 29333, +91 11693 29999

Air India Express guests can conveniently change or cancel their booking by typing #GulfCrisis on Tia, our AI-powered digital assistant, on WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345, or on http://airindiaexpress.com or the AIX mobile app.

IndiGo

Due to the evolving situation in the Middle East, flight operations in Dubai have been further restricted, leading to changes in flight schedules. As a result, some flights scheduled to operate between 15 - 17 March have been affected.

Customers are requested to note the following:

1) Customers are requested to check their flight status at https://bit.ly/31paVKQ before leaving for the airport.

2) We are sending timely notifications to customers through their registered contact details.

3) Customers may also contact our Customer Contact Centre at +91 124 6173838 for further assistance.

We remain committed to supporting our customers, while keeping the safety of our customers, crew and aircraft our top priority.

