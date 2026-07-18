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'Drop Uniform, Join Politics': Who is Maulana Fazlur Rehman? JUI-F chief challenging Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has openly challenged Pakistan Army Chief-turned Field Marshal Asim Munir, saying, 'take off the uniform and contest elections'. The pro-Taliban Islamist leader, who helped oust Imran Khan in 2022, now criticises military interference.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 18, 2026, 01:16 PM IST

'Drop Uniform, Join Politics': Who is Maulana Fazlur Rehman? JUI-F chief challenging Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir
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    JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has directly challenged Field Marshal Asim Munir and the military’s role in Pakistan’s politics. "If you want to do politics, then take off the uniform and come; participate in the elections, and it will become clear how many votes those in uniform receive," Rehman said at a public gathering on July 12.

    The statement makes Rehman one of the most significant civilian leaders to openly question the army’s political dominance. He also flagged the situation in Balochistan. "The entire Baloch region had slipped out of Pakistan's control. Even today, the writ of the Pakistani government does not exist there," he said.

    Who is Maulana Fazlur Rehman?

    Born June 19, 1953 in Dera Ismail Khan, Rehman is the son of Mufti Mahmud, former Chief Minister of NWFP.  He studied at Darul Uloom Haqqania and took over JUI leadership after his father’s death in 1980. The party later split into JUI-F and JUI-S.

    Rehman began his politics with the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy against General Zia-ul-Haq. He was first elected to the National Assembly in 1988 and has won 7 terms since. JUI-F has strong support in Pashtun areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan through its madrassa network. In 2024, the party won 11 NA seats. Rehman himself won from NA-265 in Balochistan.

    Pro-Taliban, Pro-Sharia stance

    Rehman has long backed the Afghan Taliban. Since the 1990s, JUI-F provided ideological support, and many Taliban leaders studied in JUI-affiliated madrassas. He opposed Musharraf’s support for the 2001 US invasion and led anti-US rallies. After 2021, he called for international recognition of the Taliban government and met senior Taliban leaders including Hibatullah Akhundzada.

    In Pakistan, he has pushed for Sharia law. During JUI-F’s rule in KP from 2004-2007, the party backed the Hasba Bill, later struck down by the Supreme Court. He rejects armed struggle to impose Sharia, calling it un-Islamic.

    From helping Munir’s rise to opposing him

    Ironically, Rehman helped pave the way for Munir. As PDM president in 2020, he led the opposition alliance that removed Imran Khan via a no-confidence vote in April 2022.

    Munir, who Khan had sacked as ISI chief in 2019, was made COAS in 2022 by the new PML-N/PPP government. His tenure was extended to 2027, and after Operation Sindoor in 2025 he was promoted to Field Marshal and made Chief of Defence Forces.

    By late 2022, Rehman broke with the coalition and moved to opposition. In December 2025 he criticised Munir over cross-border strikes in Afghanistan and Pakistan’s Afghanistan policy. Now, he is among the loudest voices calling out military interference in politics.

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