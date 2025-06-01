In an unprecedented operation codenames 'Spider Web', Ukraine launched a major attack on Russia, striking deep into Russian territory, damaging or destroying over 40 military aircraft at four separate airbases.

The drone assault targeted strategic Russian bombers thousands of kilometres from Ukraine, delivering what Kyiv claims is a "multibillion-dollar blow" to Moscow’s long-range strike capabilities.

According to The Kyiv Independent, the year-and-a-half-long operation was made by the Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and personally overseen by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. As per the outlet, citing a source within the agency, the drones were smuggled into Russia in advance, hidden under roofs of wooden cabins on trucks.

As the attack took place, the roofs were remotely opened which pushed out the drone to fly short distances to their targets. As per Ukrainian officials, the damage is estimated to be worth UDS 2 billions, with bombers such as the TU-22M3, TU-95 and A-50 surveillance aircraft reportedly among the assets knocked down.

Suspects detained

The Russian Defence Ministry, in a message on Telegram, admitted the damage caused to Moscow's military airbases. "In the regions of Murmansk and Irkutsk, several aircraft caught fire following the launch of FPV drones from a territory located in the immediate vicinity of the airfields," it said, referring to first-person view drones.

The ministry added that there were no casualties and that several suspects were detained.