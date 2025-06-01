WORLD
In an unprecedented operation codenames 'Spider Web', Ukraine launched a major attack on Russia, striking deep into Russian territory, damaging or destroying over 40 military aircraft at four separate airbases.
In an unprecedented operation codenames 'Spider Web', Ukraine launched a major attack on Russia, striking deep into Russian territory, damaging or destroying over 40 military aircraft at four separate airbases. The drone attack was carried out with first-person-view (FPV) drones, hidden inside trucks, reported Times of India.
The drone assault targeted strategic Russian bombers thousands of kilometres from Ukraine, delivering what Kyiv claims is a "multibillion-dollar blow" to Moscow’s long-range strike capabilities.
According to The Kyiv Independent, the year-and-a-half-long operation was made by the Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and personally overseen by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. As per the outlet, citing a source within the agency, the drones were smuggled into Russia in advance, hidden under roofs of wooden cabins on trucks.
As the attack took place, the roofs were remotely opened which pushed out the drone to fly short distances to their targets. As per Ukrainian officials, the damage is estimated to be worth UDS 2 billions, with bombers such as the TU-22M3, TU-95 and A-50 surveillance aircraft reportedly among the assets knocked down.
Suspects detained
The Russian Defence Ministry, in a message on Telegram, admitted the damage caused to Moscow's military airbases. "In the regions of Murmansk and Irkutsk, several aircraft caught fire following the launch of FPV drones from a territory located in the immediate vicinity of the airfields," it said, referring to first-person view drones.
The ministry added that there were no casualties and that several suspects were detained.
Roadies Double Cross: Elvish Yadav wins as gangleader, his team member lifts trophy, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner says 'system hang karna...'
Ratan Tata's TCS sees major drop, loses Rs 17909 crore in 120 hours due to...
Drones hidden inside trucks, remotely operated: Here's how Ukraine launched major drone assault at Russia under Operation 'Spider Web'
Meet India's only filmmaker whose first directorial made Rs 350 crore, has net worth of Rs 1100 crore, will bring Bollywood's most expensive film, his name is..
Anil Ambani's company aims BIG, targets Rs 3000 crore defence exports in...
'Operation Sindoor was to protect and preserve our sovereignty', says Congress MP Manish Tewari
COVID-19: 6 proven tips to strengthen your immune system
Does wearing sunscreen cause Vitamin D deficiency in body? Know here
Shehbaz Sharif's BIG statement after Operation Sindoor, says, 'No more begging bowl...'
IPL 2025, PBKS vs MI: Is there a reserve day available for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Qualifier 2? Know full details
Who is IPS Rachita Juyal, 2015 batch officer, who has resigned after just 10 years of service due to...
Best 5 Android phones giving tough competition to iPhone 16 Pro Max
'I feel he will...': Shikhar Dhawan's huge remark on Shubman Gill becoming new Test captain
Puffy eyes to acne: Here’s why rubbing ice on your face each morning actually works
Natasa Stankovic flaunts her 'better version' after divorce from Hardik Pandya: 'When it was hard, when no one noticed..'
Credit Card Rules: Major private sector banks to hike charges from July 1; check details
Ukraine launches drone attack on Russian airbase, damaging 40 military aircraft in Siberia
Viral video: Young girl sings 'Moana' song on delayed flight, internet calls it ‘worst nightmare’
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez lavish Rs 83.5 crore wedding faces major backlash due to...; netizens say, 'No space for...'
Nakuul Mehta announces second pregnancy with Jankee, drops adorable photos with heartfelt note: 'The boy is ready for additional responsibility'
This French firm buys Rs 1484 crore shares of Deepinder Goyal's Zomato, its business is...
'DM is not a facilitator of...': Former IAS officer slams centralised governance model
Meet Mukesh Ambani's lesser-known sister-in-law, four years younger than Nita Ambani, has THIS connection with Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar
Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani’s trainer reveals why exercise isn’t helping you lose weight: 'It is no magic'
Delhi-NCR weather: Heavy rainfall, strong winds hit parts of Delhi; bring respite from heat
Rihanna's father, Ronald Fenty, passes away at 70, due to brief illness
PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Rohit Sharma on verge of achieving THIS big milestone in clash against Punjab Kings
India's largest govt bank earns Rs 19589 crore in just...; market cap reaches...
Wondering how to compete Miss World? Check eligibility, rules and requirements here
OnePlus 13s major leaks: Expected design, specifications, launch date, price in India; here's all you need to know
PAK vs BAN 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh match live in India?
Sardaarji 3: Diljit Dosanjh confirms exit of Hania Aamir from horror-comedy, first look poster gives deja vu of Stree, fans react
What was the question and Miss Thailand's answer that won her the Miss World 2025 crown? Details inside
KKR star Rinku Singh set to marry Lok Sabha MP Priya Saroj on...; engagement to take place this month
Squid Game Season 3 trailer X review: Front Man and Gi Hun's face-off thrills internet, netizens say, 'Looks absolutely on fire'
Aamir Khan defends himself from criticism, hits back at trolls for remaking classics: 'Sabse pehle Shakespeare band karo'
Viral video: Man risks his life to rescue dog from flooded stream, netizens say 'he saved its best friend'
Hardik Pandya's three-word post goes viral after Shubman Gill shuts down rumours of rift with MI captain
Sharmishta Panoli's arrest: Kangana Ranaut backs influencer, says, 'Don't turn state into...'
Good news for Delhi NCR job seekers, over 200 industries are setting up in Ghaziabad's THIS area, to bring major employment boom
Ankur Warikoo shares about his remarkable fitness transformation at 44: 'Life told me to stop walking'
IPL 2025: PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer to achieve this major milestone during Qualifier 2 against MI, it is...
Did Aamir Khan call Reena Dutta a 'mistake'? Here's what Sitaare Zameen Par actor said about his first marriage
WhatsApp will soon stop working permanently on THESE iPhones, android phones; will your phone be affected? Know full list here
Aurora Borealis Alert: Amid geomagnetic storm, these 10 states could witness northern lights tonight, they are...
Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina charged with crimes against humanity during 2024 protests, here's all you need to know
Himesh Reshammiya asks crowd 'Thoda regular gau yaa naak se' during live performance, addresses critics head-on; Watch
Woman threatens to divorce husband if RCB doesn't win IPL 2025 final, viral post sparks debate online, watch here
Ileana D'Cruz reveals real reason behind not reprising her role in Ajay Devgn's Raid 2: 'I think Vaani...'
Will MI's Deepak Chahar play in Qualifier 2 game against Punjab Kings? Find it out here
Do you know the hidden meaning of W/L and C/F on Railway tracks? The answer will surprise you
Donald Trump withdraws nomination of Jared Isaacman to lead NASA, days after Elon Musk departs from White House
Sreeleela's pre-birthday celebration pictures leave internet in wonder: 'Thought getting married...'
Apple to open new store in this Indian city, not in Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Pune, annual rent will leave you shocked, it is Rs...
IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians' this star player to surpass AB de Villiers' 9-year-old record of...
'Dear Mom, Dad....': Tej Pratap writes emotional message to parents Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi after RJD ouster
Meet youngest Samajwadi Party MP who will tie the knot with Rinku Singh on THIS date
Mumtaz was proposed by this popular director's brother who once worked as AD, she rejected him but attended his wedding: 'Aisa nahi ki line mar...'
Anant Ambani opens up on his health issues, reveals who stood by him, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, it is...
These Chinese products are found in every Indian household, list will leave you shocked, it includes...
Big update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: India’s first-ever bullet train trial begins in this country, set to arrive in...
Bad news for employees, this company to lay off over 200 staff by June 17; not Narayana Murthy’s Infosys, Google, Microsoft, Ratan Tata’s TCS, it is...
Will Mahabharata be Aamir Khan's last film? Actor opens up on his 'dream film':' hope that I die with my...'
Major boost for Uttar Pradesh, this company plans Rs 28440 crore semiconductor project in Noida, not Narayana Murthy's Infosys, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, TCS, it is...
Most dangerous fighter jet for enemies, particularly effective in low-level warfare, can carry weapons including bombs, missiles and guided weapons, it's name is...
Meet man, who became CA in his first attempt, quit high paying job at Deloitte, now runs food stall in Chandigarh, he is..., he is from..
Former RCB legend reveals shocking reason behind Virat Kohli’s Test retirement, says 'he must have listened to...'
As Sobhita Dhulipala turns 33, her husband Naga Chaitanya shares an unmissable birthday post for her
Good news for India as it leaves behind China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, ranks top in this list, it is...
Meet IIT-JEE topper who scored 339 marks out of 366 in JEE Advanced, went to IIT Bombay, now working as...
Did Nora Fatehi find love at American Music Awards? Her closeness with this pop star sparks dating rumours, here's what we know
At least 25 dead in Northeast India as heavy rains trigger floods and landslides, Assam, Arunachal among worst hit
Big tension for Pakistan, China, this Muslim country is set to buy Rafale fighter jets from France, not Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Azerbaijan, it is...
This is world's oldest hotel, established in 705 AD, managed by same family for 52 generations, has 37 rooms, to stay here for one night you need to pay Rs..., it is located in...
This Indian neighbouring country has built its own mini 'Great Wall of China', not Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, it is...
Covid-19 in India Live Updates: Active cases cross 3000 mark, Kerala tops list; 4 deaths reported so far
Meet woman who tutored UPSC exam toppers Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi, Ishita Kishore, never took exam herself, she is...
This country ranks top in taking loan from IMF, not Pakistan, Turkey, name will leave you shocked, it is..., India is at...
Dharma Productions breaks silence on abuse allegations against Janhvi-Ishaan's Homebound's cinematographer: 'Any individual working with...'
Amid nepotism debate, Saif Ali Khan reflects on legacy he wants to leave for Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh: 'Not the money, not the fame, but...'
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 live on TV, online?
PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians
Meet Kyoko Jaishankar, EAM S Jaishankar's Japanese wife who made foreign minister believe in love, know their dreamy love story
Meet man, grandson of an infamous dacoit, an IIT-graduate who quit his Rs 88 lakh job at Phillips, later cracked UPSC with AIR..., he is...
Foreigner shocked after seeing THIS at India’s beach, says, ‘ nobody is...’
Viral Video: This couple booked 28 spots, paid Rs 56 lakh each for grand baraat for their Indian wedding in...
'This is our motherland': British entrepreneur bids emotional farewell to India after 12 years
Viral video: Little girl dances her heart out to 'Shake It to the Max' , internet calls her 'heroine material'
Marco star, Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan booked for alleged assault on his former manager
‘He screamed...’: Eyewitness recounts horrific sight of man walking on road with severed head of...
'India’s national interests are non-negotiable': says S Jaishankar, vows no tolerance for nuclear intimidation
Miss World 2025: Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri took the crown, know where India stands, check out the finalists
Housefull 5 director Tarun Mansukhani on bringing Akshay, Abhishek, Riteish, other 16 stars in one film, reveals if there was 'ego or flair'
ICC introduces new playing conditions: Single ball returns in ODIs, concussion rule tweaks and more set for June implementation
‘Cronaldo..’Users thrilled after watching crow play football with boy in Goa, watch viral video
7 killed in landslide in Arunachal Pradesh's Seppa
Ex-couple Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth make first public appearance together after divorce, they reunite for son Yathra's...
Who is Babajan? Man with three wives with separate houses, 9 kids, now arrested for...
Lara Dutta's father, retired Wing Commander LK Dutta, passes away at 84, actress bids emotional farewell at funeral with husband, Mahesh Bhupathi
Viral video shows king cobra in bear cap, internet debates if it's funny or dangerous