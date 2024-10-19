In addition to the drone that reached Caesarea, the Israeli military successfully intercepted two other drones that had entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon

On Saturday, the Israeli military reported that a drone from Lebanon struck the central Israeli town of Caesarea. According to reports, the incident, which occurred near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence, caused no casualties. Although the military did not specify what was hit, this attack highlights growing tensions.

In addition to the drone that reached Caesarea, the Israeli military successfully intercepted two other drones that had entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon. Reports from Iranian news agency IRNA, suggested that the drone was launched by Hezbollah. However, Israeli authorities have yet to confirm this claim.

This attack follows a critical development in the ongoing conflict: the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza earlier this week. Sinwar, described as the mastermind behind the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, was eliminated in an IDF operation.

After Sinwar's death, Prime Minister Netanyahu declared, "Evil is no more." In response, Hezbollah announced a "new and escalatory phase" in the conflict, while Iran said Sinwar's death would strengthen the "resistance" in the region.

The situation continues to be tense as the Israel-Lebanon border remains a flashpoint amid the broader regional conflict.