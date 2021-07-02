Drone enters Indian mission in Islamabad, matter raised with Pakistan

Headlines

Subhash Ghai plans to make Khal Nayak 2 with Sanjay Dutt: 'If Ballu Balram comes on screen...'

Ladakh: Nine Army soldiers lost their lives after vehicle falls into gorge

Did Banita Sandhu just confirm her relationship with AP Dhillon? Actress drops loved up, intimate pictures with singer

Ranbir Kapoor suffers from nasal deviated septum: What is the rare condition that makes him eat too fast

Meet man who works in Rs 1,17,000 crore company, son of India's richest billionaire in food, beverage sector

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Actor Vishal reveals he got ‘possessed’ while shooting Mark Antony, says ‘it was horrifying'

Actor Vishal talks about his upcoming film Mark Antony, reveals 'it is connected with time travel'

Did Banita Sandhu just confirm her relationship with AP Dhillon? Actress drops loved up, intimate pictures with singer

10 morning drinks for weight loss

Jawan: Here's how much SRK, Deepika, Nayanthara charged for movie

10 life-changing lessons from Buddha

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Actor Vishal reveals he got ‘possessed’ while shooting Mark Antony, says ‘it was horrifying'

Actor Vishal talks about his upcoming film Mark Antony, reveals 'it is connected with time travel'

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

Subhash Ghai plans to make Khal Nayak 2 with Sanjay Dutt: 'If Ballu Balram comes on screen...'

Did Banita Sandhu just confirm her relationship with AP Dhillon? Actress drops loved up, intimate pictures with singer

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was first choice for Deewana, Koyla and Trimurti

HomeWorld

World

Drone enters Indian mission in Islamabad, matter raised with Pakistan

This is the first time such an incident involving a drone being spotted inside the Indian mission in Pakistan has happened.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Jul 02, 2021, 02:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 A drone was spotted in the residential area of the Indian high commission in Islamabad over the weekend. The matter has been raised by the Indian side with Pakistan. On a note verbal, New Delhi has raised security concerns with Islamabad regarding the drone movement.

This is the first time such an incident involving a drone being spotted inside the Indian mission in Pakistan has happened. The presence of drone inside the mission took place when an event was underway. 

The incident happened on June 26.  Incidentally, around the same time, India saw the first drone attack at the Indian air force base in Jammu. 

Indian air force in a release on June 27 said, "Two low-intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area."

Adding, "There was no damage to any equipment. An investigation is in progress along with civil agencies."

Since the Jammu incident, India has raised alertness. Few incidents of drones being spotted also came to light in the same region. The use of drones is seen as a low-cost way of using technology to inflict damage and surveillance as well.

The matter of the use of drones by terrorists has been pointed out by India at the United Nation as well. Raising the matter at United Nations General Assembly, VSK Kaumudi, Special Secretary (Internal Security), Ministry of Home Affairs pointed out, "The possibility of the use of weaponized drones for terrorist purposes against strategic and commercial assets call for serious attention by the member states", adding, "We have witnessed terrorists using UAS to smuggle weapons across borders."

Indian NSA Ajit Doval speaking at the SCO NSAs meet last month called for the need to monitor new technologies used by terrorists including drones for smuggling of weapons and misuse of the dark web.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

When Ratan Tata confronted a dangerous gangster who later tried to kill him, billionaire does not regret his decision

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah surprises India batters with toe crushers and nasty bouncers ahead of Ireland series

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

After Gadar 2's grand success, Sunny Deol will be seen in Border 2? Producers share crucial details of sequel

Ghoomer: Harsha Bhogle heaps praise on Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's sports drama, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE