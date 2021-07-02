Drone enters Indian mission in Islamabad, matter raised with Pakistan

This is the first time such an incident involving a drone being spotted inside the Indian mission in Pakistan has happened.

A drone was spotted in the residential area of the Indian high commission in Islamabad over the weekend. The matter has been raised by the Indian side with Pakistan. On a note verbal, New Delhi has raised security concerns with Islamabad regarding the drone movement.

This is the first time such an incident involving a drone being spotted inside the Indian mission in Pakistan has happened. The presence of drone inside the mission took place when an event was underway.

The incident happened on June 26. Incidentally, around the same time, India saw the first drone attack at the Indian air force base in Jammu.

Indian air force in a release on June 27 said, "Two low-intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area."

Adding, "There was no damage to any equipment. An investigation is in progress along with civil agencies."

Since the Jammu incident, India has raised alertness. Few incidents of drones being spotted also came to light in the same region. The use of drones is seen as a low-cost way of using technology to inflict damage and surveillance as well.

The matter of the use of drones by terrorists has been pointed out by India at the United Nation as well. Raising the matter at United Nations General Assembly, VSK Kaumudi, Special Secretary (Internal Security), Ministry of Home Affairs pointed out, "The possibility of the use of weaponized drones for terrorist purposes against strategic and commercial assets call for serious attention by the member states", adding, "We have witnessed terrorists using UAS to smuggle weapons across borders."

Indian NSA Ajit Doval speaking at the SCO NSAs meet last month called for the need to monitor new technologies used by terrorists including drones for smuggling of weapons and misuse of the dark web.