Drenched Hawaii on edge as Hurricane Lane slows its roll

Torrential rain pounded Hawaii as Hurricane Lane crawled toward the island state, triggering landslides and "catastrophic" flooding, while forcing thousands to seek emergency shelter.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 25, 2018, 11:00 AM IST

Torrential rain pounded Hawaii as Hurricane Lane crawled toward the island state, triggering landslides and "catastrophic" flooding, while forcing thousands to seek emergency shelter.

By mid-afternoon, Lane was located around 190 kilometers south of the capital Honolulu, but had slowed its north-northeastward progression to a pedestrian two miles per hour.

Experts worry the eye of the storm will pass dangerously close to portions of the central Hawaiian islands later Friday and Saturday before turning westward and away from the danger zone.

"Regardless of the hurricane track, life-threatening impacts will extend far beyond the center position as Lane approaches the islands," the National Weather Center said.

"Excessive rainfall associated with this slow moving hurricane will continue to impact the Hawaiian Islands into the weekend, leading to catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding and landslides." Meteorologists have downgraded the system to a Category One storm, with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour.

A tropical storm warning was in place on Big Island, while hurricane warnings remained in place for Oahu and Maui, the two most populated islands.

Brad Kieserman, vice president of Disaster Operations and Logistics for the American Red Cross, told a news conference more than 2,000 people were sheltering in 45 evacuation centers.

"I would not be surprised to wake up tomorrow morning and see evacuation center populations at or above 2,500 or 3,000," he added.

Almost 60 centimeters of rain fell on the iconic Waikiki Beach in the last 36 hours, forcing its closure as hoteliers and store owners piled sandbags outside their businesses.

The mainly-rural Big Island -- home to the still-erupting Kilauea Volcano -- has taken the worst hit so far, however, with more than 30 inches of rain in about 24 hours.

Experts warned of "whiteout conditions" -- steam loaded with particles and toxic gases produced when lava hits cool moisture -- as the storm hits.

"The hurricane should not have a significant effect on the eruption aside from minor rockfalls at the summit and increased steaming from Puu Oo and Lerz vents," the US Geological Survey said.

"Whiteout conditions could occur on the new lava field due to steam produced by heavy rain falling on still-hot lava flows." Meanwhile Brock Long, administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), warned of major disruptions to the power grid.

"Citizens need to realize that we are looking at major hurricane impacts and things are going to break," Long said.

"We need to set the expectation that the power could go off for quite some time and the infrastructure is going to be heavily impacted." Residents across the state have been stocking up on water, food, gasoline and emergency supplies as Lane drew nearer.

