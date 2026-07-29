FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'Jinka kaam hai desh sambhalna, woh gaye sair pe': Did Siddharth took cryptic dig at PM Narendra Modi? Actor advices netizens 'stop hating artistes'

Siddharth makes SHOCKING comment on Wangchuk, students protest, politicians

The Hidden Energy Crisis at Work That Businesses Can No Longer Ignore

The Hidden Energy Crisis at Work That Businesses Can No Longer Ignore

Dream Thailand Trip Turns Nightmare: 3 Indians held captive, tortured for ransom in Pattaya

Dream Thailand Trip Turns Nightmare: 3 Indians held captive, tortured for ransom

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Dream Thailand Trip Turns Nightmare: 3 Indians held captive, tortured for ransom in Pattaya

A dream Thailand trip turned nightmare for 3 Indian men aged 23-26, allegedly held captive for a week in Pattaya by a gang of Indians and Pakistanis. Lured by a low-cost tour package, they were tortured and forced to demand 2.4M baht ransom.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 05:58 PM IST

Dream Thailand Trip Turns Nightmare: 3 Indians held captive, tortured for ransom in Pattaya
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

What was meant to be a dream vacation in Thailand turned into a nightmare for three Indian nationals, who were allegedly held captive for more than a week by a gang comprising Indian and Pakistani nationals in Pattaya before being rescued on Monday.

The survivors had reportedly been lured to the country with a low-cost tour package before being kidnapped. According to Thailand-based daily Bangkok Post, the gang repeatedly tortured the survivors and forced them to seek ransom from their families. Five kidnappers were arrested on Tuesday while reportedly waiting to board a flight out of Thailand. All those arrested have been identified as Indian nationals, while the Pakistani suspects involved in the crime are yet to be apprehended.

Those arrested were identified as Avtar Singh, Jagjit Singh, Rambalak Kumar, Sukhbir Singh and Kulra Singh. They were apprehended at a hotel in Bangkok's Khlong Tan area.

How the trap was set in Pattaya

According to the Bangkok Post report, the three survivors, aged between 23 and 26, were rescued by Thai Police on July 27 (Monday) from a two-storey house in Pattaya's Bang Lamung district after investigators tracked the kidnappers to the location. The gang had allegedly lured the men to Thailand by offering a low-cost seven-day tour package before abducting them and demanding a combined ransom worth 2.4 million baht (or around Rs 70 lakh).

Police told Bangkok Post that the three men had each paid about 70,000 baht (around 2 lakh rupees) for the package before landing in Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on July 21. They then took a cab to Pattaya before reaching a pre-determined meeting spot at a fast-food restaurant along the Sukhumvit Highway.

From there, an Indian man allegedly transported them one at a time on a motorcycle to a rented house, where they were overpowered by four Pakistani nationals and another Indian accomplice, according to the survivors' statements to police.

Survivors tortured daily, Hung down face for ransom

When police raided the house being used by the kidnappers in Pattaya on Monday, they found three men confined in two bedrooms with their hands, mouths and legs tied. The officers also observed bruises on their ankles which were consistent with repeated beatings using hard objects.

According to the Bangkok Post report, survivors told investigators that they were subjected to daily torture during their week-long captivity. They alleged they were hung face down, beaten on their ankles, deprived of food and access to toilets, and forced to telephone their families in India to demand the ransom.

Photographs later released to the Bangkok Post by the Thai police showed one of the rescued survivors covered in red paint, which investigators said was used by the kidnappers to simulate severe bleeding during video calls made to relatives demanding ransom.

Kidnappers' telephone number registered in UAE

The rescue operation by Thai police was launched after family members in India reached out seeking assistance.

According to police sources cited by the Bangkok Post, the five arrested men told investigators they had been instructed by a Pakistani national, whom they had met through a chat application about a month ago, to kidnap the three Indian men.

Investigators believe the alleged mastermind was operating from Dubai and planned to receive the ransom through cryptocurrency transfers. Police said the Indian suspects were allegedly promised valuables, cash taken from the abductees and flight tickets to flee Thailand after carrying out the kidnapping

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Jinka kaam hai desh sambhalna, woh gaye sair pe': Did Siddharth took cryptic dig at PM Narendra Modi? Actor advices netizens 'stop hating artistes'
Siddharth makes SHOCKING comment on Wangchuk, students protest, politicians
The Hidden Energy Crisis at Work That Businesses Can No Longer Ignore
The Hidden Energy Crisis at Work That Businesses Can No Longer Ignore
Dream Thailand Trip Turns Nightmare: 3 Indians held captive, tortured for ransom in Pattaya
Dream Thailand Trip Turns Nightmare: 3 Indians held captive, tortured for ransom
Who is Subhadeep Ghosh? Frontrunner to replace Ryan ten Doeschate as India's fielding coach
Who is Subhadeep Ghosh? Frontrunner to replace Ryan ten Doeschate
Team India coaching overhaul: BCCI addresses two major departures
Team India coaching overhaul: BCCI addresses two major departures
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement