Dose of Viagra helps nurse wake up from COVID-19 coma after 28 days

Medical science is fascinating, and it can be rather surprising at times. A nurse who was struggling for her life after spending 28 days in a COVID-19 coma almost miraculously recovered after doctors gave her Viagra as part of an experimental therapy procedure, reported widely by news outlets from the UK.

Monica Almeida, 37, of Lincolnshire in the UK, was brought to hospital on November 9 when a coronavirus test reported as positive. A week later, she was transferred to intensive care before being placed in an induced coma on November 16.

When she woke up, doctors informed her that she had been given a big dose of Viagra as part of an experimental treatment plan she had agreed to. By relaxing the walls of blood arteries, the erectile dysfunction medicine allows more blood to circulate to all parts of the body.

In October, the respiratory specialist nurse tested positive for the virus and was taken to a hospital. Regardless of the fact that she had been double-dosed, she had lost her sense of taste and smell and was coughing up blood. As her condition worsened, she was transferred to the ICU and placed in a medical coma. She woke up on December 14, just in time for Christmas, and was allowed to return home. Tests are being conducted to explore if Viagra can be used to increase oxygen levels in the same manner as nitric oxide can.