The Doomsday Clock, a symbolic measure of how close humanity is to global disaster, has moved one second closer to midnight. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists set the time at 89 seconds to midnight on Tuesday, the closest it has ever been. This change reflects growing fears about nuclear war, climate change, and public health since US President Donald Trump began his second term.

The Doomsday Clock was first created in 1947 during the Cold War, originally set at seven minutes to midnight. The last change was in 2022, when it was set at 90 seconds to midnight after Russia invaded Ukraine.

“In setting the Clock one second closer to midnight, we send a stark warning: the world is in extreme danger,” the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said.

The main reasons for this shift include the risks of nuclear weapons, the climate crisis, biological threats, and artificial intelligence (AI). The Bulletin emphasised that the US, China, and Russia must take action to prevent disaster.

Juan Manuel Santos, former president of Colombia and chair of The Elders, called for global unity. "The clock shows how serious the threats to humanity are. We need strong leadership to change course," he said.

Trump’s second term has already brought changes in international relations. He has promised to end the Ukraine war through negotiations, which could reduce the risk of nuclear conflict. However, his decision to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement and the World Health Organization has raised concerns.

Experts warned that AI could increase risks, including the potential for biological weapons and misinformation. While some advances may improve energy efficiency in AI, others could spread false information and worsen global crises.