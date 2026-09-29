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‘Don’t mess with us’: Netanyahu warns 'enemies' ahead of possible pre-election attack

Days before Israel heads towards a crucial election, Netanyahu has issued a stern warning to the country’s 'enemies' over possible attacks. Here's what he said.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 30, 2026, 12:07 AM IST

‘Don’t mess with us’: Netanyahu warns 'enemies' ahead of possible pre-election attack
Netanyahu warns 'enemies' of possible pre-election attack. (AI-Generated)
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday flagged that there are indications that Israel's enemies might attempt attacks ahead of the elections. The Israeli PM issued a stern warning to those seeking to target the country, saying the country's 'long arm' would reach them anywhere and at any time.

Netanyahu warns Israel’s enemies

Speaking from the IDF Air Force Tel Nof base, Netanyahu also said that Israel is facing pressure to withdraw. ''I am here at the air force base with our heroic pilots and wonderful ground crews. We are operating constantly in all sectors. There are tremendous achievements, but there are also tremendous pressures, and the pressures are to retreat, to give up the great achievements secured through the bravery of our fighters. I am not letting that happen, and I will not let that happen. We have indications that ahead of the elections our enemies will try to attack us. So from here, from the Air Force base, from the long arm of Israel, I am sending you a message: Don't mess with us — not now, and not ever. Our long arm will reach you anywhere and at any time.''

Netanyahu highlights recent military operations

The Israeli PM also referred to recent military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, claiming to have killed over 100 terrorists in recent weeks. ''On Sunday we eliminated the despicable terrorist who kidnapped Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or. We brought them back home; we eliminated him. Overnight we eliminated the Hamas Northern Gaza Brigade commander. He joined his predecessors, whom we also eliminated. In total over the past few weeks, we eliminated over 100 terrorists, and that is just in Gaza. Of course, we are also operating in Lebanon; you remember what we did,'' he added.

 

Meanwhile, in his video message, Netanyahu did not identify any specific country or organisation that he believed could attempt an attack before the election. His remarks were more framed as a warning to Israel’s 'enemies'.

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