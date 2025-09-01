Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Trump's BIG statement after PM Modi meets Xi, Putin: 'Ties with India one-sided disaster'

Donald Trump claims India has now offered to cut tariffs to nothing, but it's getting late.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 07:44 PM IST

Trump's BIG statement after PM Modi meets Xi, Putin: 'Ties with India one-sided disaster'
File photo
US President Donald Trump has issued a big statement after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China. The US President said the India-US trade relationship "has been a totally one sided disaster."

'Ties with India one-sided disaster'

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "What few people understand is that we do very little business with India, but they do a tremendous amount of business with us. In other words, they sell us massive amounts of goods, their biggest "client," but we sell them very little - Until now a totally one sided relationship, and it has been for many decades. The reason is that India has charged us, until now, such high Tariffs, the most of any country, that our businesses are unable to sell into India. It has been a totally one sided disaster! Also, India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from the U.S. They have now offered to cut their Tariffs to nothing, but it's getting late. They should have done so years ago. Just some simple facts for people to ponder!!."

US tariffs on India

The Trump administration has imposed 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India and an additional 25 per cent levies for Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil, bringing the total duties imposed on India to 50 per cent, among the highest in the world. The tariffs have come into effect from August 27.

India's Message

Before punitive US tariffs kick in, PM Modi on August 26  had said that India would withstand the economic pressure as it continues to strengthen its resilience. "No matter how much pressure comes, we will keep increasing our strength to withstand it," he said at a public rally in Ahmedabad's Nikol area. The Prime Minister stressed that his government will never let harm come to small entrepreneurs, farmers, and livestock rearers.

