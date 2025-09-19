Trump-Xi phone call today: Tariff, TikTok and Taiwan on agenda; details inside

The phone call is also expected to indicate whether Trump and Xi will agree to hold their first face-to-face meeting since Trump returned to the White House this year.

US President Donald Trump is set to hold a call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Friday. The phone call is reportedly scheduled at 9 am Washington time (6:30 pm IST). This will be the first time the two leaders will engage with each other since June 2025.

What's on the agenda?

According to Bloomberg, Trump and Xi will discuss '3Ts': Tariffs, Taiwan and the TikTok app. The call is also expected to indicate whether Trump and Xi will agree to hold their first face-to-face meeting since Trump returned to the White House this year.

Future of TikTok

Trump and Xi are expected to speak on Friday to discuss a deal to confirm the framework of a deal that would separate the TikTok app from its Chinese owner, ByteDance, to avoid a ban in the US. Recently, Trump formally extended the deadline to keep the social media app available in the US until December 16, giving time to complete the framework.

The potential deal on TikTok, which counts 170 million US users, was a rare breakthrough in months-long talks between the world's No. 1 and No. 2 economies that have sought to defuse a wide-ranging trade war that has unnerved global markets. Last year, former US President Joe Biden enacted a law mandating that TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, based in China, sell off the app or face a ban in the US due to national security concerns.

Tariffs War

The phone call may also give hints about whether the two presidents will meet in person to finalise a deal to stop their trade dispute and shed light on the future of relations between the two countries. Despite the tariffs, China remains the US' third-largest trading partner and the source of its largest bilateral trade deficit in goods. The current 90-day pause on tariffs on Chinese goods, following a prior extension, will run into early November.

Taiwan

In a bid to woo China, Trump has declined to give approval for USD 400 million of military aid to Taiwan because he is seeking to negotiate a trade deal with China, The Washington Post reported, citing sources. China claims Taiwan as a part of its territory and has vowed to unify with Taiwan, using force if necessary. Taiwan has depended on the US to bolster its defences.