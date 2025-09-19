Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BIG blow to Pakistan at UN: US, UK, France thwart attempt at designating BLA, Majeed Brigade as terrorist organisations

Asia Cup 2025: Will conditions favour batters or bowlers? Check pitch and weather report for IND vs OMN match in Abu Dhabi

Trump-Xi phone call today: Tariff, TikTok and Taiwan on agenda; details inside

Top political scientist Ian Bremmer's BIG statement on India-Pak ceasefire: 'Modi did embarrass Trump on...'

Kapal movie review: Raja Sarkar, Sukanya Dutta give fresh spin to mundane rags-to-riches concept with scene-stealer Kanchana Moitra

IND vs OMN Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah, Shivam Dube out; Arshdeep Singh to play? Check India's probable XI vs Oman

Zubeen Garg, iconic Assamese singer best known for Ya Ali in Gangster, dies after scuba diving accident in Singapore

Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction 2025: How It Compares to Early Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB)

The Water as an Architectural Element: Incorporation of water in Modern Design

BGSM is Capturing India's Spiritual Attention

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BIG blow to Pakistan at UN: US, UK, France thwart attempt at designating BLA, Majeed Brigade as terrorist organisations

BIG blow to Pakistan at UN: US, UK, France thwart attempt at designating BLA...

Asia Cup 2025: Will conditions favour batters or bowlers? Check pitch and weather report for IND vs OMN match in Abu Dhabi

Asia Cup 2025: Will conditions favour batters or bowlers? Check pitch and weathe

Top political scientist Ian Bremmer's BIG statement on India-Pak ceasefire: 'Modi did embarrass Trump on...'

Top political scientist Ian Bremmer's BIG statement: 'Modi did embarrass Trump'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeWorld

WORLD

Trump-Xi phone call today: Tariff, TikTok and Taiwan on agenda; details inside

The phone call is also expected to indicate whether Trump and Xi will agree to hold their first face-to-face meeting since Trump returned to the White House this year.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 04:03 PM IST

Trump-Xi phone call today: Tariff, TikTok and Taiwan on agenda; details inside
Photo: X
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump is set to hold a call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Friday. The phone call is reportedly scheduled at 9 am Washington time (6:30 pm IST). This will be the first time the two leaders will engage with each other since June 2025.

What's on the agenda?

According to Bloomberg, Trump and Xi will discuss '3Ts': Tariffs, Taiwan and the TikTok app. The call is also expected to indicate whether Trump and Xi will agree to hold their first face-to-face meeting since Trump returned to the White House this year.

Future of TikTok

Trump and Xi are expected to speak on Friday to discuss a deal to confirm the framework of a deal that would separate the TikTok app from its Chinese owner, ByteDance, to avoid a ban in the US. Recently, Trump formally extended the deadline to keep the social media app available in the US until December 16, giving time to complete the framework.

The potential deal on TikTok, which counts 170 million US users, was a rare breakthrough in months-long talks between the world's No. 1 and No. 2 economies that have sought to defuse a wide-ranging trade war that has unnerved global markets. Last year, former US President Joe Biden enacted a law mandating that TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, based in China, sell off the app or face a ban in the US due to national security concerns.

Tariffs War

The phone call may also give hints about whether the two presidents will meet in person to finalise a deal to stop their trade dispute and shed light on the future of relations between the two countries. Despite the tariffs, China remains the US' third-largest trading partner and the source of its largest bilateral trade deficit in goods. The current 90-day pause on tariffs on Chinese goods, following a prior extension, will run into early November.

READ | US revokes sanctions waiver for India at Iran's Chabahar port: How will it impact New Delhi?

Taiwan

In a bid to woo China, Trump has declined to give approval for USD 400 million of military aid to Taiwan because he is seeking to negotiate a trade deal with China, The Washington Post reported, citing sources. China claims Taiwan as a part of its territory and has vowed to unify with Taiwan, using force if necessary. Taiwan has depended on the US to bolster its defences. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US President Donald Trump issues BIG statement on his tariff policy, says 'America will be richest country anywhere in the world, if...'
US President Donald Trump issues BIG statement, says 'America will be richest...
Good news for jobseekers, THIS company announces major recruitment drive, set to hire 60000 employees in 5 years, not Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, it is...
THIS company announces major recruitment drive, set to hire 60000 employees in..
Vaishno Devi Yatra reopens: How devotees can seek blessings at J-K's holy shrine after 22-day landslide suspension? Check routes, safety guidelines
Mata Vaishno Devi yatra back after 22 days of landslide
'Katrina Kaif REJECTED Dabangg': Director Abhinav Kashyap thanks actress for convincing 'insecure' Salman Khan to cast...
'Katrina Kaif REJECTED Dabangg': Director Abhinav Kashyap thanks actress for..
Protesters project Donald Trump-Jeffrey Epstein images onto Windsor Castle amid US President's UK visit, four arrested
Protesters project Donald Trump-Jeffrey Epstein images onto Windsor Castle
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE