Donald Trump-Xi Jinping meet: Will China have upper hand in talks over Iran war, nuke, trade despite common enemy?

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet during the former’s three-day visit to China. Trump is scheduled to arrive in Beijing on Wednesday, May 13, with talks set to take place during the next two days, Thursday and Friday, in what will be his first trip to China since 2

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet during the former’s three-day visit to China. Trump is scheduled to arrive in Beijing on Wednesday, May 13, with talks set to take place during the next two days, Thursday and Friday, in what will be his first trip to China since 2017.

The two world leaders are expected to discuss Iran, Taiwan, artificial intelligence and nuclear weapons ahead of critical minerals deal which they expect to extend, according to Reuters, citing US officials.

The leaders of ‌the world’s two largest economies will hold in-person talks for the first time since the US-Iran war and in more than six months in a move to balance ties disrupted by trade, tariffs, the US and Israeli war with Iran and others.

Trump-Xi discussions on Iran war

These talks become crucial for US as China with its deep links with Iran- being a major consumer of its oil exports- can potentially influence Tehran to make a deal with Washington and end the conflict that began more than two months ago. Donald Trump has been trying to push Beijing to use this influence.

Speaking about the engagements between the leaders, the senior US officials said that Trump and Xi had spoken multiple times about Iran and also about Russia, how Chinese revenue provides for not only components but also the potential of weapons exports to these two countries.

They said, “The President has spoken multiple times with General Secretary Xi Jinping about the topic of Iran and about the topic of Russia, to include the revenue that China provides for both those regimes and therefore as well as do use goods, components and parts, not to mention the potential of weapons exports.”

Talks to balance US-China relations

The US has long been curious to start talks with Beijing regarding nuclear weapons, even when China has been resisting any discussion about its nuclear arms. The Chinese government has privately told the US that “they have no interest in sitting down and discussing any kind of nuclear arms control or anything along those lines at this point,” the official said.

“The American people can expect the President to deliver more good deals on behalf of our country. These agreements will further rebalance trade with China while putting American workers, farmers and families first and safeguarding US economic strength and national security. Topics are expected to include continued work on the US-China Board of Trade and the US-China Board of Investment. The Board of Trade will allow the United States and China to manage trade between the government of the United States and the government of China across non-sensitive goods. The board of investment will provide a government-to-government forum for discussing investment-related issues,” they said.