Will US, China Agree To Slow Down AI? No deal in sight despite Xi Jinping's human control pitch to Donald Trump

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on US and China to ensure AI remains under human control during his White House meeting with Donald Trump on Thursday. Xi said AI must serve public well-being.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the United States and China to ensure that artificial intelligence remains under human control and is directed towards public welfare, placing AI safety at the centre of his remarks during his White House meeting with US President Donald Trump on Thursday.

"Both China and the United States are leading nations in Artificial Intelligence. We have both the capability and responsibility to develop and manage AI for good and ensure that the development of AI is always under human control and serves the well-being of the people," Xi said at the White House.

Trump pushes back on AI controls, calls risks hoax

The remarks came amid growing concerns over exponential AI development. Trump has pushed back against calls for tighter controls.

Ahead of the meeting, Trump said "Super Intelligence" would be a major topic but added he wants to "leave it exactly where it is". He has previously dismissed warnings about AI posing catastrophic risks as a "hoax", arguing the US must maintain its lead over China.

Analysts said intense competition for dominance in AI, semiconductors and rare-earths will limit scope for anything beyond symbolic agreements.

Taiwan, trade truce and military communication

Xi pressed Trump on Taiwan, urging the US to oppose "Taiwan independence" and handle the issue with "prudence", according to Xinhua.

Trump had earlier held in abeyance a roughly $14 billion arms package for Taiwan, calling it a "very good negotiating chip".

On trade, the clearest outcome was the extension of the US-China trade truce until January 10, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. Central disputes over tariffs, agricultural purchases and rare-earth supplies remain unresolved.

Xi also called for regular military-to-military communication to improve crisis prevention amid tensions over Taiwan.

Friendship vs national interests

Trump struck a warm tone, describing his relationship with Xi as a "truly great friendship" and showcasing the White House with a red-carpet welcome at Joint Base Andrews, a military flyover and new South Lawn helipad.

Xi adopted a more measured tone, saying the interests of the two countries are deeply intertwined and competition should be "healthy". He said Chinese firms hope to be treated fairly in the US.

Democrats criticised the summit, calling for the release of $15 billion in security assistance for Taiwan and warning against loosening chip sale restrictions to China