Donald Trump, Xi Jinping likely to meet in Vietnam on 27, 28 February

US President Donald Trump may meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the coastal city of Da Nang in Vietnam on February 27 and 28.

Quoting sources, the South China Morning Post reported that the leaders would continue talks on resolving the trade dispute between the nations.

Trump had, on January 31, put forth that a decision had to be reached by March 1, when the US is slated to increase tariffs on Chinese imports to 25 per cent.

Both the sides recently held two-day talks in Washington regarding the trade dispute. China has noted that significant progress was made during the recent meetings held between the nations.

Meanwhile, the United States Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer, will be visiting Beijing in "early February", along with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, to continue negotiations with the Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He.

The meetings are a part of the agreement of a 'temporary truce' reached by Trump and Xi during their dinner on December 1 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina.

Part of their agreement was to engage in 90 days of negotiations with a view to achieving the needed structural changes in China that affect trade between the United States and China.